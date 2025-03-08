Welsh printmaking takes centre stage at Oriel Plas Glyn y Weddw

Stephen Price

The 2025 exhibition programme at Pwllheli’s Oriel Plas Glyn y Weddw has begun with an exhibition showcasing Welsh printmaking talent by artists working across a variety of subjects, styles and media.

The Eirian Llwyd Memorial Award is the latest exhibition celebrating the work of the printer Eirian Llwyd together with a selection of previous winners of the Memorial Award and work by 7 shortlisted artists for this year’s 10th Anniversary Award.

Flora McLachlan was recently announced as the winner of this year’s competition, while Jonah Jones was highly commended for his work.

Legacy

Eirian Llwyd, originally from Prion near Denbigh, was a skilled and talented printer who perfected her craft under Tom Piper at the famous UWIC Art School which is now part of Cardiff Metropolitan University.

During her life Eirian exhibited in galleries throughout Wales, and following her untimely death in 2014, her works were shown in the Senedd in Cardiff and Oriel Môn.

She was a dedicated and passionate advocate for original prints as an artform and promoted the work of Welsh printmakers internationally in Brussels and Amsterdam.

The works in the exhibition represent a breadth of her work, including some early watercolours, her print work during her student days and later mature work as she developed and perfected her craft.

Memorial award

Following Eirian’s death, her family established a Memorial Award in her name.

Under the auspices of the fund administered by the Arts Council of Wales, an annual award is given to printers living and working in Wales to enable him or her to develop their skills.

Selected works by artists shortlisted for this year’s award are displayed in the Plas as part of this show, highlighting the talent and diversity of printmaking here in Wales.

View the exhibition now until 16 March 2025 at Oriel Plas Glyn y Weddw.

