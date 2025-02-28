Welsh producer digs into iconic Welsh music archives for latest project

Stephen Price

Welsh beatmaker Don Leisure has released his latest project today – a psychedelic journey of discovery into the back catalogue of Wales’ oldest independent record label.

Tyrchu Sain is the result of Don Leisure’s painstaking research into the expansive archives of iconic Welsh label, Sain, cementing his name as one of the most forward thinking and experimental beatmakers and producers working today.

As well as being 50% of Darkhouse Family (alongside Earl Jeffers) he has collaborated with the likes of Angel Bat Dawid, Gruff Rhys, DJ Spinna and First Word label-mates Amanda Whiting &Tyler Daley (Children of Zeus). Garnering serious support from Lauren Laverne, Tom Ravenscroft, Huw Stephens, Gilles Peterson, Huey Morgan, The Vinyl Factory, Clash, Uncut and many more.

A dedicated student of music, over the years Don has amassed a vast encyclopaedic knowledge of music genres and subcultures, including a fascination with Welsh psychedelic folk music from the mid-20th century.

This introduction was made by respected musician, producer & selector Andy Votel’s 2005 two-part compilation series ‘Welsh Rare Beat’ (in collaboration with Gruff Rhys and Don Thomas), comprising twenty-five tracks from Sain Records’ back catalogue.

Homegrown talent

Now the oldest independent record label in Wales, Sain is a wildly influential bastion of home-grown Welsh talent, co-founded by Welsh-language folk singer Dafydd Iwan, whose music has seen a cultural resurgence in recent years with his 1983 song Yma o Hyd (We’re Still Here) becoming a huge anthem for Wales football fans.

Set up in the Welsh capital, many of Sain’s early releases were recorded at Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, but in the early 1970s the record company moved to the Caernarfon area and opened their first recording studio in 1975 near Llandwrog.

Announcing a huge digitisation project throughout 2024, Sain Records took on the mammoth task of painstakingly digitising their entire back catalogue spanning 55 years, working in partnership with the National Library of Wales the resulting archive then be submitted for to the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth, preserving them for future generations to enjoy.

Taking this period of rediscovery as an opportunity to reimagine their impressive inventory, Sain invited Don Leisure to dig into their musical treasure chest, creating a sprawling sonic tapestry from the dusty gems within.

“Captivated”

On this exhilarating excursion, Sain Records founder Dafydd Iwan explains: :Imagine someone gave you access to over 50 years of Welsh popular music – almost all of it unknown to you before. It would be a strange experience of discovery, an unknown territory which could baffle and excite. This happened to Jamal (Don Leisure) – and he was captivated by a world of music he barely knew existed, and when he was asked to distil the experience into one album, he immediately warmed to the idea. And this is the result – a kaleidoscope of sounds to encapsulate a half century of Welsh music. To call it unique would be superfluous: no-one could ever recreate this album. Listen, and enjoy.”

The resulting product is ‘Tyrchu Sain‘ (translating to ‘Digging Sain’), a fearless and exploratory album, which sees Don put his signature unparalleled and unpredictable skills to work, weaving together moments of forgotten beauty into celestial and otherworldly compositions. The record features appearances by artists from Wales who have a similar obsession as Don Leisure in these classic Welsh rarities including Gruff Rhys, Carwyn Ellis, Earl Jeffers Amanda Whiting and Boy Azooga.

First single ‘Cynnau Tân’ sees Don join forces with Carwyn Ellis on vocals (who has recently collaborated with Coco Maria as part his Rio 18 project, and whom Don calls “one of the most interesting voices in Welsh music today”) the duo take a trip down a sonic rabbit hole. With the English translation meaning ‘Light A Fire’, its smouldering 60’s tripped out atmospheres meld with delay-soaked, spiralling vocals and a hypnotic chord sequence to incredible effect.

On the pair’s collaboration, Carwyn explains : “It’s been an absolute pleasure collaborating again with the Don. He contributed to our latest Rio 18 album, so it was nice to return the favour. His knowledge of old school Welsh records is obsessive, bordering on excessive!”.

Second single ‘Tyrchu’ features the soft spoken vocal stylings of Gruff Rhys over a gently rolling, tape saturated and expertly chopped instrumental, creating (in Gruff’s own words) ‘Shiny new beat-treasures with ghostly reflections of Welsh pop’s past – skilfully dug from Sain Records’ deepest veins’. Jessy Allen, who lends her spinechilling vocals to album opener ‘Y Dechrau’ says: “Don’s album is a real gem, that honours and celebrates the past, whilst harnessing the future sound of Welsh Language Music. I am so excited for everyone to hear it.”

A shimmering patchwork quilt of sound, ‘Tychru Sain’ traverses a shifting landscape of acid folk, eerie vocal melodies and interstellar soundscapes, propelled forth by crisp, head nod inducing drums and grainy textures. Breathing new life into compositions lost to time, and paving a path for new listeners to discover the magic that lies within.

Don Leisure will release ‘Tyrchu Sain’ on 28 February 2025 via Sain Records. Buy or stream here.

