Welsh production company lands new Channel 4 food series

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh production company has been commissioned to make a new Channel 4 series aimed at helping families cut the cost of their weekly food shop.

South Shore Wales will produce Twice the Food, Half the Price, a six-part series presented by Rosie Ramsey and food creator Nathan Anthony, who is known online as Bored of Lunch.

The programme, made in partnership with Lidl, will follow families struggling with rising household costs and look at ways they can reduce their spending on food.

Each episode will see Ramsey and Anthony work with a family to change the way they shop, cook and plan meals, with the aim of making their existing food budget stretch further.

The programme will feature ideas ranging from packed lunches and quick midweek meals to homemade versions of takeaways and entertaining at home.

Sam Grace, head of South Shore Wales, said: “This is a great opportunity for South Shore Wales, and this exciting new format enables us to further demonstrate our credentials as a leading branded entertainment programme maker in the UK.

“Our partnership with Lidl and Channel 4 goes from strength to strength and we can’t wait to see how Rosie and Nathan can help families all over the country.”

Ramsey said: “I like to think that I’m a pretty good shopper but as a mam of two, I understand exactly how pricey the weekly shop can get, so helping families who are feeling that pinch as well as picking up new tips myself is a win-win in my book!

“We’ll prove you can eat brilliantly and still have money left at the end of the week – my own shopping list will never look the same again.”

Anthony added: “For the last few years I’ve been showing that great food doesn’t have to cost a fortune, so this series feels like the perfect fit.

“We’ll be going into people’s kitchens and showing how some smart swaps and simple techniques can substantially reduce their weekly food budget.

“Some of the best value meals we’re making are the ones families love the most, and that’s really the whole point – good food doesn’t need a big price tag.”

Affordable meals

Channel 4 senior commissioning editor Clemency Green said food remained “one of the biggest weekly expenses for many households”.

She said: “Twice the Food, Half the Price offers a practical response to the challenge of providing delicious and affordable meals for families of all sizes.

“Packed with useful ideas, relatable stories and achievable solutions, the series will show audiences how they can make their money go further without sacrificing the joy of good food.”

The series is executive produced by Mr Grace, with Cath Tudor as head of production, Claire Nosworthy as series editor and Tom Graham as series producer.

Twice the Food, Half the Price will air on Channel 4 in 2027.

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