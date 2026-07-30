Welsh publisher acquires rights to novel set in aftermath of Aberfan disaster

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Welsh publisher Firefly has signed a deeply moving novel set in the aftermath of the Aberfan disaster.

Penny Thomas, publisher at award-winning independent Firefly Press, has acquired UK and Commonwealth rights to middle-grade debut The Secret Lamb by Alyson Williams, from Lucy Irvine at Darley Anderson Children’s Book Agency Ltd.

The novel, by debut author and NHS psychotherapist Alyson Williams, follows the story of ten-year-old Gwenni Morgan, who is injured in the Aberfan disaster that kills her younger brother Bryn and best friend Diane.

Five months later, consumed by survivors’ guilt and struggling to connect with the adults around her, Gwenni finds comfort in her new friend Ivor, and the orphan lamb, Betsy, whom they rescue.

But caring for Betsy is no easy task – especially with journalists from Cardiff sneaking around the village, mean-girl Mary sticking her nose into Gwenni’s business, and, worst of all, Gwenni’s own nan hot on the warpath against all sheep!

While The Secret Lamb is fictional, the character of Gwenni Morgan is inspired by Gaynor Madgwick, one of the Pantglas children who left the school alive on that terrible day. Gaynor, who has written a non-fiction book for adults about the disaster, is a frequent public speaker, and has given Alyson permission to use some of her memories in this story for children.

She said: ‘Alyson’s book is a beacon of light and hope to young people suffering the effects of trauma in their lives.’

Author Alyson Williams said: ‘Choosing to write about the Aberfan disaster was a serious decision and not one I took lightly. I was inspired to go ahead by Gaynor’s confidence in me.

‘I hope the story allows today’s children to bear witness to what the community suffered and to find in Gwenni Morgan an example of strength and resilience that can influence their own lives.’

Aberfan hit the headlines on the 21st October 1966. Shortly after 9.15 in the morning, a coal tip on the mountain above the village fell apart. The children of Pantglas Primary School had just settled to their lessons when an avalanche of sludgy muck crashed through their classroom windows, quickly burying the school and everyone in it.

144 people were killed that day: 28 adults and 116 children.

Publisher Penny Thomas said: ‘The Secret Lamb is a simple but powerful story set in the aftermath of one of the most terrible UK disasters in living memory. It is a privilege and a responsibility to be able to publish this novel, which manages to be at once heartbreaking, heartwarming, and even at times humorous, while aiming to remain true to the memories that created it.

‘There are already books for adults on this subject, but The Secret Lamb, with its talented storytelling and believable characters provides an empathetic and accessible way for children to encounter these unforgettable events that are so sadly part of our recent history.’

And agent Lucy Irvine said: ‘Alyson has a rare gift to be able to write about such a tragic and difficult subject matter in a genuinely child-friendly and accessible way. It has been such a privilege to work with her on The Secret Lamb, and to find it a home with Penny and Firefly. I hope readers can find strength and ultimately hope in Gwenni’s story.’

The Secret Lamb will be published in April 2027.

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