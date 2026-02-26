Welsh publisher announces children’s book to raise funds for dementia charity

A Welsh publisher has shared the news of a debut children’s novel that aims to raise money for a dementia charity.

Cardiff-based independent book publisher, Candy Jar Books, has announced the publication of ‘Sissy Snagertooth and Phylis’ by debut author Peta Hands on February 26.

Written during one of the most challenging periods of her life, as she cared for her husband following his diagnosis with lewy body dementia, the book is a reflection of hope, healing, and the power of creativity in the face of adversity.

Peta said: “In 2018, my husband was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, and I felt so helpless.

“Writing became an escape from the dreadful reality of my husband’s illness.

“I never intended to try to publish Sissy Snagertooth and Phylis, but then I got involved with the Lewy Body Society, and it gave me a sense of purpose.”

The story is about Herbert Long, a boy who is anything but ordinary with his white hair, pale skin, and ice-blue eyes.

After an unfortunate accident leaves him with jagged front teeth, he adopts the name Sissy Snagertooth.

Sent to live with his eccentric grandpa, Sissy meets Phylis, a quirky, flatulent bull terrier, and they quickly form a bond over mismatched meals and plenty of laughter.

Together, they embark on an unexpected adventure to rescue ninety-four rare tortoises stolen from one of Grandpa’s acquaintances. But when the thief’s identity is revealed, Sissy finds himself in danger.

The book has also been endorsed by Francesca Simon, the author of Horrid Henry.

However, this is not the first time Peta has fundraised for the Lewy Body Society – an organisation dedicated to supporting those affected by the disease.

She said: “Firstly, I came up with ‘A Scarf For Lewy’ – an awareness event in which volunteers were asked to knit thousands of scarves to encircle the Royal Albert Hall. I wanted to do something that anyone could take part in.

“Something simple, yet meaningful. That’s when it came to me: lots of people can knit a scarf. One scarf alone wouldn’t make much of an impact, but what if hundreds of people joined in? I could stitch them together into something truly spectacular.”

The original plan was to wrap the scarf around the Royal Albert Hall, but the project was delayed during the pandemic.

Once the project was finally complete, Peta began looking for other ways to support the cause and decided to try to get her novel published in the hope of raising much needed funds for the LBS.

Shaun Russell, Head of Publishing at Candy Jar Books, recognised the novel’s charm and potential: “I was captivated by the story’s warmth, humour, and heart. It’s a unique and powerful way to raise awareness of an often-overlooked disease.”

It is estimated that between 100,000 and 200,000 people in the UK are living with Lewy body dementia, and Peta hopes her book will not only entertain young readers but also raise much-needed funds for the Lewy Body Society.

“Every little helps,” she concluded, emphasising that all profits from the sale of the novel will be donated to the charity.

Sissy Snagertooth and Phylis will be available from all good bookshops across the UK on the 26 February, thanks to the Books Council of Wales.