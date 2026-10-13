Welsh publisher launches appeal to keep book projects on track

Nation.Cymru staff

An independent Welsh publisher has launched a £3,300 fundraising appeal after an unexpected funding gap put pressure on its publishing programme.

Cardiff-based Lucent Dreaming is seeking donations by November 4 to help deliver its existing book projects. It says supporters have already contributed 88% of the target.

Founded by Jannat Ahmed, Lucent Dreaming began as a website in 2017 and spent four years publishing international creative writing through its magazine before expanding into book publishing in 2021.

Its work focuses on developing Welsh writers and emerging authors from across the UK. The publisher says it has featured 142 writers across its titles over the past five years.

Its first book project, Maps and Rooms: Writing from Wales, was published in June 2022 in collaboration with Literature Wales’s Representing Wales scheme.

Another anthology, Beyond/Tu Hwnt, was shortlisted in the Discovery category at this year’s British Book Awards.

Ms Ahmed said: “We have put our heart and soul into our work, expanding the reach of local creatives. Our dream has always been to offer a platform to those who might not always be offered the chance to publish. We see ourselves as a stepping stone for authors and editors in their career journeys.”

Reflecting on the awards recognition, she added: “This was an incredible achievement, and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our editors and wider team. We want to continue to publish beautiful books, and to keep sharing stories from around Wales.”

The appeal is intended to cover the shortfall and allow the publisher to complete its planned work. The release did not specify what caused the funding gap.

Ms Ahmed said: “If you would like to support the local arts in south Wales, we would be grateful for any donations – it makes such a difference.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has donated so far, and everyone who has supported Lucent Dreaming over the last five years.”

Donations can be made through the publisher’s Keep the Dream Alive crowdfunding page.

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