Welsh publisher reaches Irish Book of the Year shortlist

A Welsh publishing house which has produced books in the Irish language for over a decade has made it to the shortlist of the Irish Book of the Year.

Irish cultural organisation An tOireachtas announced their shortlist for the Irish language Book of the Year awards today (20 Auguast).

The awards are split into three categories, including the Gradam de Bhaldraithe for books translated into Irish. Of the six titles shortlisted in this category, four are published by Dalen Éireann, the Irish imprint of Cardiff-based Welsh publisher Dalen (Llyfrau) Cyf.

Dalen specialises in publishing adaptations of some of the classics from the European bande dessinée genre.

As well as in Irish, they have published in Welsh, Cornish, Scottish Gaelic and Scots, with Asterix and Tintin amongst their most popular series.

Dalen’s titles on this year’s Gradam de Bhaldraithe shortlist are Na Draoithe: 1. Na hÍobartí Oghaim, Páirc an Chrócaigh, Lúcás Lúfar: An Glasach, and Saraifín is a Mórshaothar Iontach.

“A wonderful honour”

Dalen publisher, Alun Ceri Jones, said, “We’ve been publishing in Irish for over 10 years, and have brought over 90 titles to readers in Ireland. Having 4 of our latest books on this year’s shortlist is a wonderful honour.”

Alun Ceri Jones continued: “Our Na Draoithe series has also been published by us in Welsh as Y Derwyddon, and in English as Druids. Lúcás Lúfar: An Glasach has appeared in Welsh as Lewsyn Lwcus: Traed Wadin, and some might remember Saraifín is a Mórshaothar Iontach as Seraffin in Welsh. Unpublished in either Welsh or English is Páirc an Chrócaigh, a standalone graphic novel recounting the horrific 1920 Croke Park massacre in Dublin by the British Army’s Black & Tans.”

“We’ve been able to assemble a wonderful team of experienced, young and enthusiastic authors and editors to work on our Irish titles, and we’re most grateful to them for their excellent and hard work in developing our books.”

Promotion of Irish (and more)

An tOireachtas organises the Book of the Year awards in partnership with Foras na Gaeilge, the all-Ireland organisation tasked with promoting Irish

Across the 3 categories, a shortlist of 19 titles from 10 publishers has been announced, including 6 each for the Gradam de Bhaldraithe and Gradam Uí Shúilleabháin, and 7 for Gradam Réics Carló. The three awards carry a prize fund of €17,000

Máirín Nic Dhonnachadha, An tOireachtas Chief Executive, said: “I congratulate the publishing houses, writers, illustrators and translators who have been shortlisted this year.

Their commitment ensures that readers of all ages and backgrounds have access to high-quality books that enrich the Irish language reading community. We are extremely proud to celebrate their achievements today.”

Dalen’s titles are no strangers to the Gradam de Bhaldraithe shortlist. Their Tintin title, Taisce Raga Rua, won the award in 2021. This year’s Gradam de Bhaldraithe winner will be announced in a ceremony at the National Theatre, Galway on 30 September 2025.

Dalen’s complete list of titles in Irish, Welsh, Cornish, Scottish Gaelic, and Scots can be found on their website dalen.ie.

