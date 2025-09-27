Welsh publisher rescues thousands of Jackie Morris books from being destroyed

Independent publisher Graffeg has stepped in to save thousands of beautiful books from being pulped, taking on stock originally published by the now defunct Unbound (after that company ceased trading) and releasing it through its own sales network.

The books, all by best-selling, award-winning author and illustrator Jackie Morris, were on the verge of being destroyed. Pembrokeshire-based Jackie, perhaps best known as co-creator and illustrator of the cultural phenomenon The Lost Words, is an internationally renowned author whose work has been translated into fourteen languages.

She has won the Kate Greenaway Medal for Illustration, the Tir na n-Og award (twice), and the Hay Medal.

Boundless and Unbound

Jackie says “Anyone who wishes to can find out how Boundless and Unbound, a company set up to give authors more income and autonomy over their work, let down authors. Many indie bookshops also feel betrayed as they assumed that through selling my books they were helping me to continue with my career.

“I am so grateful to Graffeg for being my knight in shining armour and picking up the challenge of taking on so much stock at this time. Please support them by seeking out the books through your independent bookseller or library.”

Rather than allow thousands of Jackie’s beautiful books be destroyed, Graffeg has accepted delivery of all remaining stock and will reintroduce the titles to readers through its own distribution network and sales channels. In doing so, it reaffirms its commitment to environmental responsibility and the true value of a printed book.

Joined-up thinking

“In an ideal world, we’d like to think that no book should be destroyed when there’s still a reader who hasn’t discovered it,” said Graffeg Publishing Director, Matthew Howard.

“But when a book has a strong sales profile; well, to pulp and then print again just to have a new name on the spine doesn’t seem very logical. And to remainder a book that would sell at full price doesn’t make a lot of sense either.”

The rescued titles – including Wild Swans, The Unwinding, and Song of the Golden Hare, will be sold through bookshops, online platforms, and library suppliers, with full support from Graffeg’s sales and marketing team.

The move ensures that not only will Jackie no longer be faced with her books being destroyed, she will now earn an income from them.

Graffeg’s action comes at a time when issues around pulping, sustainability, and author welfare are under growing scrutiny in the publishing industry.

By stepping in, Graffeg hopes to send a message that, in its opinion, authors, publishers and the planet could all benefit from a little joined-up thinking.

Find more titles from Graffeg here.