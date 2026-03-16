Welsh publisher shortlisted for prestigious prize at British Book Awards

A Welsh publisher has been shortlisted for one of the most prestigious publishing prizes.

Graffeg has been shortlisted for Independent Publisher of the Year at the British Book Awards.

It is the first time Graffeg has appeared on the shortlist, and it the publisher said it is a proud moment for everyone involved with the company.

In 2025 the company published around 70 titles in English and Welsh, covering subjects from children’s books and nature writing to art, culture and the landscapes and heritage of Wales.

Its children’s publishing programme has also gone from strength to strength. Titles from Cadno, the imprint for middle-grade and YA readers, has been particularly successful, helping Graffeg bring imaginative new stories and voices to younger readers.

Across its frontlist it has continued to champion Wales, Welsh culture and the Welsh language, while also supporting underrepresented voices and themes that deserve to be heard.

So far this year, Graffeg has also celebrated one of its illustrators, Circle Yuen, being longlisted for the Klaus Flugge Prize 2026. The Klaus Flugge Prize celebrates the most promising and innovative new picture book illustrators, offering vital recognition and encouragement at the start of their careers.

A spokesperson for Graffeg said:

‘The book industry is a curious ecosystem—writers, illustrators, editors, printers, designers, booksellers, all moving pieces around until a story finally lands in a reader’s hands. Every so often the wider industry pauses and recognises the effort behind those collaborations. This year, that spotlight has landed on Graffeg.

‘We’re delighted to share that Graffeg has been shortlisted for Independent Publisher of the Year at the British Book Awards. This is the first time we have appeared on the shortlist, and it is a proud moment for everyone involved with the company.

‘Often known as the “Nibbies”, the British Book Awards celebrate the very best of the UK book industry. Being recognised among the UK’s leading independent publishers reflects what has been a particularly strong and exciting year for Graffeg.

‘Being shortlisted for Independent Publisher of the Year is a significant recognition of the work we do as an independent publisher. It highlights the strength of our publishing programme and reinforces our belief that stories rooted in place, culture and creativity can reach readers far beyond where they begin.

‘We would like to thank our brilliant staff, our authors and illustrators, our printers, designers, booksellers and all the teams who work alongside us to bring each book to life. Publishing is always a collaborative effort, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who helps make Graffeg books possible.’