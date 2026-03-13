Welsh publishers build international literary connections at London Book Fair

A strong cohort of publishers, booksellers and authors from Wales are making their mark at the London Book Fair this week.

The Book Fair, which has been running since 1971, brings together the global publishing community to “define the future of creative content.”

The Welsh contingent hosted nine stands, holding trade meetings, promoting new titles and exploring international partnerships.

The Publishing Wales stand enjoyed a busy few days of trade meetings with publishers and agents from the UK and continental Europe, with a particular focus on translations from Irish and Czech.

The Publishing Wales operation was managed by Shreya Thokola, who was also the front of house desk officer.

Shreya explained: “It’s my first London Book Fair, and it has been an inspiring and valuable experience with lots of international connections.”

The chair of Publishing Wales, Natalie Williams is also the director of the University of Wales press.

She had a busy schedule on the stand, and said: “The London Book Fair is an essential event for book publishers – an opportunity to connect books from Wales with the world through partnerships, deals and creative discussions…

“We thoroughly enjoy coming together with the global publishing sector to grow Welsh publishing internationally.”

For some it was their first visit to the Olympia exhibition centre, including Gareth James and Jasmine Violet from Margin to Margin Books.

Margin to Margin is a new family-run publishing start-up based in Taliesin, Ceredigion. Shortlisted for the book fair’s Trailblazers Award, they focus on books from and for marginalised communities.

The book fair provided Gareth and Jasmine with an “unexpected and massive” opportunity to progress their mission and create good books.

Meanwhile, Bronwen Price was busy with Seren Books. Bronwen said: “London Book Fair is a vital opportunity to negotiate and expand additional distribution streams for our books, meaning we’re able to reach a far wider and broader readership.

“This includes taking Welsh content to global markets in both original forms and translation and adaptation, and working with new corporate accounts.”

Penny Thomas of Firefly Press was aiming to build on trade and rights connections to expand their sales of award-winning children’s books.

“It’s a vital opportunity to highlight the strength and diversity of writing for children and young adults that is being created and published in Wales,” she said.

Cowry Publishing from Aberaeron were represented by author Elly Foster, who added: “It’s an incredible atmosphere, exhausting but exhilarating. We’ve made lots of new contacts.”

Dominic Williams of Ferryside based publisher Iconau has been a regular at the fair for a few years. Williams has a dual role as chair of Pen Cymru, the writers’ organisation for freedom of expression.

“The fair provides an opportunity to meet with international colleagues and discuss our joint activities and evolving challenges for writers in an increasingly fractious world,” Dominic commented.

Ali Anwar from the H’mm foundation was looking forward to the publication of a new series of bilingual political pamphlets on the Welsh condition with the first Corn Gwlad – Camu Tua’r Bae / Slouching Towards Cardiff Bay by Des Clifford due in time for the Senedd elections.

Folding Rock editor Kathryn Tann combined a launch event for the new issue at the Peckham Pelican with three days at the fair.

Tann, who was also on the shortlist for the London Book Fair Trailblazers award, said: “It’s great to feel a sense of momentum this year with all the brilliant books and writing coming out of Wales.”

Richard Davies from Parthian had the opportunity to announce a new distribution deal with the Books Council of Wales who will be now the exclusive source for their titles from the base in Llanbadarn, Aberystwth.

Helgard Krause, the CEO at the Books Council, was confident the new deal will be beneficial for both parties. Helgard said: “We are thrilled to welcome Parthian Books as a distribution client – this is an exciting next step in a relationship spanning more than twenty years.

“Together with one of the leading English-language publishers in Wales, we look forward to expanding their reach and connecting their outstanding list with even more readers.”

Davies was delighted to be able to conclude the deal at the fair, saying: “The Books Council have been an important partner for us for many years and we felt the time was right to concentrate our resources and take advantage of the economies of scale offered by the team at the distribution centre in Llanbadarn.

“They have an excellent next day service and stock management system to get books out into the world, fast.”

For more information on the London Book Fair, visit their site here.