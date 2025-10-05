Welsh puppet heads to Japan with inclusive theatre company

A Welsh theatre company working with learning disabled and autistic artists is set to tour its most successful production to Japan.

Hijinx Theatre will bring Meet Fred, the story of the two-foot-tall cloth puppet who fights prejudice, to audiences at the Bird Theatre Festival in Shikano, Tottori Prefecture, Japan, this October.

Fred is a Bunraku puppet, a traditional Japanese form of stringless puppetry utilising three puppeteers who operate a single character. The tour to Japan represents a sort of homecoming for Fred.

The trip has been organised as part of the Year of Wales and Japan 2025, one of many performances and exhibitions showing the breadth of Wales’ artistic heritage and its contemporary expression.

Recognition

Hijinx is one of Europe’s leading inclusive theatre companies, creating performances with learning disabled and/or autistic artists on stage and on screen, for Wales and for the world.

Meet Fred has been performed more than 250 times, seen by more than 25,000 people, while visiting 144 cities or locations in 19 countries across three continents.

Growing up with autism, cast member Lindsay started to gain recognition for her acting while taking a pathways to independence course in college where there was a drama section.

After developing her skills with various theatre groups, she eventually gained funding for training through the Hijinx Academy in 2013.

“I was always an imaginative child,” Lindsay said. “You can ask my parents about that. I would have this thing where I would act out the stories in my head and talk to myself. It would worry my parents, but it turns out I was on the spectrum.”

Lindsay, who plays the characters Lucille and The Maker, is the only original cast member to appear in every Meet Fred performance since it was first conceived. She was part of the Hijinx team who developed the production in 2014.

“They’re stuck with me!” Lindsay said. “I just love travelling around. I’ve travelled more and seen more places with Hijinx than I have with my family. It’s always kind of a college environment, I feel like I’m more sociable when travelling with the cast.”

‘Thrilled’

The Japan shows will mark the return of Dan McGowan, part of the original devising team for Meet Fred, who will appear again as the voice and head of the puppet.

“This will be my first time performing it for about six years,” Dan said.

“I’m excited but it’s slightly daunting to be performing Japanese puppetry in Japan!

“It just seems to translate so well everywhere. It’s interesting to watch in the countries where we’ve performed it, they will find certain elements funnier, or less so.

“The length of the journey is going to be more than made up for by the cultural experience, meeting brilliant people, and getting a chance to look around at the sights.”

Eluned Hâf, Head of Wales Arts International, said: “I’m thrilled that Fred, the puppet, is going to Japan his spiritual home. This represents an incredible opportunity to share our powerful storytelling with new audiences and demonstrate how theatre can truly transcend cultural boundaries.

“Meet Fred embodies Wales’ inclusive culture: bold, innovative work that gives voice to the underrepresented and challenges perceptions. Hijinx Theatre isn’t just leading the way in Wales – they’re world pioneers in creating transformative theatre with learning disabled artists at its heart.

“This tour to Japan reinforces how Welsh creativity can spark meaningful change on the global stage, opening minds and hearts while proving that the most profound artistic experiences come from authentic, diverse voices.”

‘Meaningful connections’

Elena Schmitz, Head of Arts, British Council Wales, said: “We’re proud to support Hijinx Theatre as they take Welsh creativity to Japan with the wonderful ‘Meet Fred’.

“The show’s central character is born from traditional Japanese Bunraku puppetry and represents what the Year of Wales and Japan 2025 is all about.

“It shows how cultural exchange forges genuine and meaningful connections between nations whilst championing values we both hold dear: equality, sustainability, and community connection.

“Hijinx is a world-class inclusive theatre company. They have long built fantastic global connections and challenged perceptions wherever they go.

“Meet Fred is a brilliant example of the innovative cultural projects we’re supporting – from literature to environmental art – all strengthening the rich cultural relationship between Wales and Japan.”

The Welsh Government-led Year of Wales and Japan 2025 is a celebration of cultural, creative, business and sporting ties shared between our two countries. It’s a year designed to strengthen existing links, forge new connections and boost investment.

For more information visit Wales Japan 2025 Cultural Programme ウェールズ・ジャパン2025文化プログラム | Arts Council of Wales