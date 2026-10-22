Welsh railway launches extraordinary new wedding packages

A Welsh railway is inviting couples to say “I do” somewhere truly extraordinary with the launch of a new range of wedding packages combining steam trains, heritage stations and the spectacular scenery of Wales.

Llangollen and Corwen Railway has unveiled three new packages designed to offer couples everything from a memorable railway experience as part of their celebrations to a complete wedding day centred around the Railway.

With historic stations, traditional steam trains and some of the most beautiful scenery in north Wales, Llangollen Railway can offer couples and their guests a wedding experience unlike almost anywhere else.

Wedding packages are available from £3,995, with options for celebrations of different sizes and plenty of opportunities for couples to personalise their day.

The Railway Celebration combines a journey aboard one of the Railway’s scheduled services with reserved space, a welcome drink and traditional afternoon tea, offering couples the opportunity to make the Railway a special part of their wedding celebrations.

For couples wanting to put the Railway at the heart of their big day, the Dee Valley Wedding includes a wedding ceremony at Llangollen Railway, a private steam train charter, reception, afternoon tea and an evening celebration complete with food and a DJ.

The ultimate package, Llangollen Exclusive, includes exclusive use of a steam train and selected station areas, premium food and drink, enhanced styling, entertainment options and support from a dedicated event team.

A special setting

Jordan Edge, Catering Manager at Llangollen and Corwen Railway said, “We’re incredibly excited to launch our new wedding packages and give couples the opportunity to celebrate one of the biggest days of their lives in such a special setting.

“There is something wonderfully romantic about a heritage railway. From arriving at one of our historic stations to travelling through the beautiful Dee Valley aboard a steam train, there are so many opportunities to create memories and photographs that will last a lifetime.

“We also know that every couple has their own ideas about what makes the perfect wedding. These packages give people a clear starting point, but they aren’t intended to restrict anyone’s imagination. Our team will work with each couple to personalise their day and create something that really feels like their own.

“Whether the Railway is one memorable part of the celebrations or couples want to make it the centrepiece of their entire wedding day, we want to help them create something extraordinary.”

The Railway offers a variety of locations for wedding photography, including its heritage stations, alongside historic locomotives and carriages, and against the spectacular landscape of the Dee Valley.

A dedicated wedding team will work with couples from their initial enquiry through to the big day, helping them select their package and explore additional options to personalise their celebration.

Couples interested in finding out more or beginning to plan their wedding at Llangollen Railway can contact the wedding team on 01978 860 979 or email [email protected].

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