Welsh rap icons are back with a brand new single and huge UK tour announcement

Amelia Jones

Goldie Lookin Chain are back with a new single, a new music video and a major UK tour.

The Newport rap group’s latest release, Puppuccino, is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to dogs, dog cafés and canine culture, with a music video starring residents of Newport City Dogs Home.

The single comes as the group prepare to hit the road on their Stairway To Newport 2026 UK tour.

The band will be joined on the tour by London-based Scottish musician and football writer JJ Bull, Welsh performer The Welsh John MOuse and Cardiff six-piece Breichiau Hir.

The tour will take Goldie Lookin Chain across the UK, with dates including Southend and Glasgow, before the band head to Wales for shows in Swansea and Wrexham.

JJ Bull will open the tour, following the release of his album Out Of Your League. He gained attention for his football-inspired music and his song The Very Unofficial Scotland World Cup Song, which became popular during Scotland’s World Cup campaign.

The musician has also played headline shows in London and appeared at festivals including Kendal Calling and Belladrum.

The Welsh John MOuse will also return to the line-up after previously supporting Goldie Lookin Chain, as well as performing alongside acts including Young Knives and Thousand Yard Stare.

Known for his unpredictable live performances, The Welsh John MOuse combines synth-driven new wave with surreal storytelling. His upcoming eighth studio album, Ynys Parc Memorial 1854–1976, was produced by Sweet Baboo and features collaborations with Gruff Rhys and Miki Berenyi.

Cardiff band Breichiau Hir will complete the line-up. The Welsh-language group are known for their atmospheric sound and intense live performances.

Their debut album, Hir Oes i’r Cof, was nominated for the Welsh Music Prize and Welsh Album of the Year, while their second album, Y Dwylo Uwchben, also received a Welsh Music Prize nomination.

Goldie Lookin Chain will also return with their You Snows It Christmas shows later this year, with dates planned in Bridgend, Buckley and Newport.

The group have already announced plans to return to the road in 2027, including a headline show at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on March 27.

Fans can catch Goldie Lookin Chain on their Stairway To Newport 2026 tour, with the band bringing their mix of rap and comedy to venues across the UK.

You can get tickets here.

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