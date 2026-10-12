Welsh record label celebrates first anniversary with genre-spanning compilation

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh independent record label has released a compilation featuring 11 artists to celebrate its first anniversary, showcasing everything from experimental folk and post-rock to electronic music and punk.

Record label BWGiBWGAN was launched by Gruffydd Owen, who also runs Libertino Records and Libertino Management, in 2025 to champion the experimental, boundary-pushing, and underground music scene in Wales.

After over 40 releases in its first year, the label has brought together eleven of its artists who have helped shape its offerings on a compilation, WE 🖤 TO BWGi / blwyddyn un.

There is no single BWGiBWGAN sound, the label said, but across psych-folk, electronic music, post-rock, country, left-field pop, noisy guitars and stranger things, “somehow it all fits together”.

On WE 🖤 TO BWGi, Mwsog, Slinky Malinky, Why Horses?, Limited Ltd, and Spirited Followers among others are connected by “instinct, personality and artists making music entirely on their own terms.”

Over the past year, the BWGiBWGAN roster appeared at Green Man 2026, with Tai Haf Heb Drigolyn and MWSOG delivering standout sets to an overflowing Walled Garden.

The performances brought together different artists and audiences, reflecting the label’s aim of building a wider music community.

Tai Haf Heb Drigolyn also recorded a live session for Marc Riley and Gideon Coe on BBC Radio 6 Music, while releases across the roster have picked up support from 6 Music, KEXP, BBC Introducing and independent press.

The label’s first year also saw the release of BWGi Wonderland ’25, its first Christmas compilation, bringing together exclusive tracks, remixes and live nuggets around BWGiBWGAN’s inaugural Cardiff label party. Both return this December.

The record label said the compilation was not a greatest hits collection, but a snapshot of its first year, “built on curiosity, collaboration, and following the music wherever it wants to go.”

WE 🖤 TO BWGi / blwyddyn un was released on 9 October 2026 via BWGiBWGAN and is available to stream now.

Track list:

1. MWSOG – Llef Hir

2. Limited Ltd – Limited

3. Why Horses? – Conversation

4. Slinky Malinky – Venus

5. Serafima & The Shakedowns – I’ll Be Around

6. menig – carpet

7. Tai Haf Heb Drigolyn – Once I Was an Eel

8. Osgled – Traed Moch

9. Internet Fatigue – if i could

10. Looney Bergonzi – Year 6 Disco

11. Spirited Followers – Returning

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