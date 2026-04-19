Welsh record label release new single from Bristol-based punk band

Amelia Jones

Welsh record label BWGiBWGAN has announced the release of ‘Limited’, the latest single from Bristol’s five-piece DIY punk outfit who channel raw urgency into something purposeful and electric.

The band, Limited Ltd, are creating music about experiences of isolation, discrimination and disadvantage, bridging the gap between music and protest in a way that feels direct, human and genuinely powerful.

You can hear flashes of Wire and The Raincoats, with shades of Electrelane and Goat Girl – but what they’re building feels completely their own.

A fierce and uncompromising introduction to the band’s identity, ‘Limited‘ is both a statement of intent and a rallying cry.

Rooted in the abrasive energy of post-punk, the track channels urgency, intensity, and clarity into a bold rejection of patriarchal norms and inherited social constraints, drawing early inspiration from Au Pairs, The Stooges and Gang of Four.

Limited questions tradition that is set by patriarchal standards. Where childbirth and children can be used as means to control those who give birth and traditional gender roles are set for children to accept and conform to, Limited directly question those outdated and harmful notions.

Written as a perspective of multi-generational experiences of gendered roles, Limited Ltd’s single is a demand that tradition will not be their reality. The song’s repeated refrain – “We are limited” – lands not as resignation, but as accusation, exposing the systems that impose those limits.

Following in the lineage of punk bands who introduce themselves with a namesake anthem, Limited Ltd use “Limited” as both a declaration and an invitation – frequently opening their live sets with the track as a visceral entry point into their sound and message.

With cutting lyrics such as “He reaps the reward, and she bears the toll” and “Do you think I’m less?”, the single balances confrontation with introspection, culminating in a stark, unresolved question that lingers long after the final note.