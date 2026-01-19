Welsh record shop which closed is to reopen – for one day only

The much-loved Welsh record shop which shut up shop last year – is to reopen for one day only.

The store, D’Vinyl Records in Cardiff, a treasure trove for music lovers, had been a fixture in the Welsh capital for more than 30 years.

But last year Steve Collins decided to shut up shop and retire after looking after the secondhand music store which sold records, CDs, DVDs and music memorabilia to a loyal customer base from its location in Mackintosh Place in the Roath area of the city.

However, it appears he’s been very busy in his retirement – clearing out his garage and shed, where he has unearthed some buried treasures.

So, for those who may have missed the shop’s final days, and feel upset they couldn’t pop along – there’s redemption in the form of a one day only sale at the shop.

Posting on the D’Vinyl Facebook page, owner Steve wrote: “Happy new year to all my friends and customers. Hope you are all well, missing you all, but like the Rolling Stones hard to say farewell.

“Well believe it or not, while emptying my garage and shed I’ve found lots and lots of stuff I’ve forgotten about, all in great condition. So, drum roll, Saturday the 24th. January a “pop up shop” 9-30am – 5-30 pm. Hope you an all make it.

“Everything at silly prices. Already looking forward to a catch up. Cheers Steve.”

Steve, who launched the shop with his brother Nigel, announced the original news of the store’s closure last year.

The well-loved store, once described as the Tardis, for being much bigger on the inside than the shop front would have you believe, was renowned for the huge amount of music of all genres available in the store and the staff’s enthusiastic rapport with customers.

When the shop’s closure was announced many customers past and present took to social media to express their sadness at the news

These are just some of the many comments…