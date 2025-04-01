Welsh record shop which closed is to reopen

The much-loved Welsh record shop which announced it was to close last week – is to reopen but only for a few more days.

The store, D’Vinyl Records in Cardiff, a treasure trove for music lovers has been a fixture in the Welsh capital for more than 30 years.

But now owner Steve Collins has decided to shut up shop and retire after looking after the secondhand music store which has sold records, CDs, DVDs and music memorabilia to a loyal customer base from its location in Mackintosh Place in the Roath area of the city.

However, for those who may have missed the shop’s final days, and feel upset they couldn’t pop along – there’s a second chance.

Posting on the shop’s Facebook page, owner Steve thanked everybody for their well wishes and messages – and also announced the shop will reopen, but for this week only.

He wrote: “Well what a week last week. First of all I would like to thank everybody for their lovely messages, cards and gifts I received. It was great to see so many old friends and customers, from the last 31 years. I do apologise for the short notice to everyone about retiring, being 74 this year, the aches and pains are catching up.

“The main thing is I want to spend more time with my family, and even have a “holiday”. I have had lots of messages from people, who wanted to come and say hello and goodbye to me and the shop., but could not make it last week. So as I was in the shop this week , sorting stuff out I might as well be open Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday only. (penalty shootout, after extra time) yes you know I’m a big football fan. Also last bit of stock from the lock-up. Thank you all again for the fantastic last 31 years.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Steve, who launched the shop with his brother Nigel, announced the original news of the store’s closure, informing customers that last week would be the shop’s last with an ‘everything must go super sale’.

He said: “Well the time has come for me to hang up my turntables. I shall be open this week on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday which will be my last day the 29th of March. So if you want a super bargain come on down and fill your boots. L.p.’s 12” 10” and 7” vinyl c.d.’s d.v.d’s books and posters. Everything must go in the super sale .”

The well-loved store, once described as the Tardis, for being much bigger on the inside than the shop front would have you believe, was renowned for the huge amount of music of all genres available in the store and the staff’s enthusiastic rapport with customers.

MORE: Saying goodbye to D’Vinyl Records – a Cardiff institution

Many of those customers took to social media to express their sadness at the news of the shop’s closure.

These are just some of the many comments…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

