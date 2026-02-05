Welsh restaurants receive prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand awards

The Michelin Guide has published its list of UK restaurants which have received a prestigious Bib Gourmand Award.

Ahead of The Michelin Guide Ceremony on Monday 9th February, when the new Michelin Stars will be announced, the guide announced the winners of this year’s new Bib Gourmands – the awards for good food at a great price.

‘Dining out is one of life’s great pleasures, but it can be an expensive business at times,” writes the Michelin Guide. “That’s why Bib Gourmand restaurants are so valuable. These are the restaurants where generosity is the order of the day, providing tremendous value for money without skimping on flavour.

‘It is a genuine delight, therefore, to announce that this year there are 37 new Bib Gourmands in The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2026.’

And there’s great news for food lovers in Wales with two restaurants revealed as recipients of the prestigious Bib Gourmands.

They are The Gaff in Abergavenny and Purple Popadom in Cardiff.

These are the entries for both eateries in the Michelin Guide:

The Gaff, Abergavenny

4 The Courtyard, Lion Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5PE

Tucked away in the heart of Abergavenny, The Gaff is a great place to find the delicious tastes of the season. There are plenty of punchy flavours packed into each wallet-friendly dish, with sharing the best way to get great value for money and try as much as possible. Make sure you get some bread to start, as it’s a real highlight.

Three converted sheds hidden away in the heart of town play host to this bright, airy restaurant with an attractive summer courtyard for alfresco dining. The menu lists an enticing, seasonally changing selection of well-priced small plates and larger sharing dishes. Robust, satisfying flavours abound across the cooking, starting strong with the excellent sourdough and Marmite butter. The team are welcoming and friendly, and their operation also includes a coffee shop and deli on the High Street.

Purple Poppadom, Cardiff

185a Cowbridge Road East, Upper Floor, Cardiff, CF11 9AJ

The Bib Gourmand for Purple Poppadom is brilliant news for lovers of Indian food in Wales. The interior design is, unsurprisingly, purple, providing an eye-catching backdrop for the carefully cooked dishes with impressive depth of flavour. The extensive menu mixes well-loved classics with the chef’s bespoke creations.

Enter via the glass door between the shop fronts and head up to this bright, sleek Indian restaurant where flashes of purple ensure it lives up to its name. Abstract murals, exposed brick walls and blonde wood chairs complete the look. The interesting menu showcases recognisable dishes like lamb rogan josh, but it’s worth keeping an eye out for the chef’s signature tiffin sea bass too. Throughout, the subtle spicing and quality produce ensure layer after layer of wonderful flavour comes through in each bite. Warm, welcoming service is the chutney on the poppadom, so to speak.

