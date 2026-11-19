Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh six-piece CVC have announced their second album following their newly released single Somebody Like You.

The band’s second album entitled Silver Blues is set for release on Fri 19 March 2027.

Landing as the band begins packing flight cases and warming up their signature, room-filling vocal harmonies for a run of eight December live dates, ticket demand has reaffirmed the band’s must-see live credentials.

Bringing the unmistakable and incomparable CVC atmosphere to a SOLD-OUT date at The Courtyard Theatre in London on Wed 2 December, two weeks of shows conclude at a capacity Strange Brew, Bristol on Sat 12 December.

The band’s new music follows the album’s title track into the world, with Silver Blues released as a standalone single in early October. A boomerang that kept coming back, Somebody Like You began life as an R&B cut, written in the studio before being left to marinate in CVC’s signature sauce.

During album sessions, the song declared itself ready, drifting back into the band’s consciousness thanks to a dream involving another legendary Welsh artist.

Songwriter, guitarist and vocalist, Dave Bassey said: “I love this track. I wrote it while we were in the studio, while Francesco from the band was laying some vocals down.

“It came together in a couple of minutes, starting off like an R&B track. We’d left it alone for a bit but then our manager dreamed about it following a day in the studio and suggested we try it out again.

“His dream told him that the song was written about Shirley Bassey, who happens to be my great aunt. It’s not about her at all, but it’s a nice theory!”

If Get Real, by the band’s own admission, was more abstract in its lyrical outlook, Silver Blues is a more personal affair.

Bassey adds: “All of our lyrics on this record are from personal experience, not just story writing.”

CVC’s songwriting other half and recognisable, shape-throwing singer, Francesco ‘Chekki’ Orsi, is similarly inspired, adding: “Most of my songs are consistently about my girlfriend too, really.”

Bringing the joys of romance, the magic of melody and the goodness of the groove back to their primed-to-party audiences, CVC refresh their statement of intent at the following UK venues this December

To book limited remaining tickets and further information click here.