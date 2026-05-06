Welsh rising star lands support slot at major Eisteddfod event

Amelia Jones

Fresh from a breakthrough year and fast emerging as one of Wales’ most exciting new voices, singer-songwriter Brook Fox will bring his heartfelt indie‑rock energy to Llangollen this summer when he supports Emeli Sandé during her world‑exclusive, one‑night‑only orchestral spectacular.

The BBC Radio Wales A‑Lister will open the show on Friday July 10 as part of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, setting the tone with his soaring melodies and honest, down-to-earth songwriting at the iconic Welsh venue.

Hailing from the coastal town of Burry Port, Brook Fox began writing music during the 2020 pandemic, drawing inspiration from artists such as Sam Fender and Catfish and the Bottlemen. Their influence helped shape his early direction, particularly through sharp, working-class storytelling. Blending indie-pop and rock influences.

Fox has developed a distinctive sound defined by relatable lyrics and emotional honesty. He has already built an impressive reputation on the live circuit, supporting Liverpool favourites Keyside and Welsh pop sensation Mali Haf, while also sharing festival stages with major acts including McFLY and Kaiser Chiefs.

With his debut EP Everybody’s in Love set for release later this month, 2026 is shaping up to be a defining year, with his Eisteddfod appearance marking a major milestone in his rapidly rising career.

His inclusion in the Eisteddfod lineup also reflects the festival’s ongoing commitment to championing emerging talent and showcasing the next generation of artists on one of the country’s most iconic stages.

Emeli Sandé

Emeli Sandé burst onto the music scene in 2012 with her debut album Our Version of Events, which featured timeless hits such as Next to Me, Read All About It (Part III), and Clown. The record became the UK’s biggest-selling album of the year, earning critical acclaim and praise from legendary artists such as Madonna and Alicia Keys.

Since then, Sandé has continued to evolve artistically, with her acclaimed albums Let’s Say For Instance (2022) and How Were We to Know (2023) highlighting her emotional depth and musical versatility.

Raised in rural Aberdeenshire by a Zambian father and working-class Cumbrian mother, Sandé grew from a shy teenager into one of the UK’s most influential and celebrated voices.

Her emotionally charged performances and soaring vocals have earned her multiple BRIT Awards, an Ivor Novello Award, and an MBE for services to music — securing her place among Britain’s most decorated musical talents.

Joining her on stage in Llangollen will be The Absolute Orchestra, conducted and arranged by the Eisteddfod’s Artistic Director Dave Danford. Renowned for pushing creative boundaries and pioneering cross-genre collaborations with artists such as KT Tunstall and Kosheen, the orchestra will blend soul, pop, and symphonic brilliance into a truly unforgettable night of live music.

Bold new voices

Artistic Director of the festival, Dave Danford said: “Bringing together world‑class artists with bold new voices is at the heart of what makes Llangollen and the Eisteddfod so special.

Brook Fox is an exceptional emerging talent and pairing him with Emeli Sandé and The Absolute Orchestra will create a night that celebrates both the future and the brilliance of live music.”

Founded in 1947, the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is one of the world’s most vibrant celebrations of music, dance and international friendship. Held annually in Llangollen, North Wales, the festival brings together thousands of performers and visitors from across the globe, uniting cultures through creativity, performance and competition.

Following a record-breaking 2025, the 2026 festival is set to be its most ambitious to date. Alongside an expanded programme of competitions, this year’s line-up features an exceptional series of concerts and large-scale collaborations, including bespoke orchestral performances with internationally renowned artists.

These landmark events sit at the heart of an increasingly diverse programme, reaffirming Llangollen’s reputation as one of the UK’s most distinctive international arts festivals.

You can purchase tickets here.