Welsh river takes centre stage at Senedd exhibition

Nation.Cymru Staff

An exhibition celebrating the history, communities and future of one of Wales’ most iconic rivers has opened at the Senedd, bringing together hundreds of local voices in a shared vision for its protection.

Llais yr Afon (Voice of the River) will show at the in Pierhead Futures Gallery from 14 November 2026 to 11 February 2027, exploring the past, present and future of the River Teifi.

The project, sponsored by Anna Nicholl MS and arranged by lead partner Small World Theatre, brings together the voices, creativity and knowledge of communities across the Lower Teifi Valley.

The exhibition marks the culmination of the collaborative project involving artists, scientists, conservationists and local communities through Save the Teifi, West Wales Rivers Trust, spacetocreate, and Small World Theatre.

Inspired by the late Idris Mathias’ historic map of the River Teifi (1945-1962), the project invited people to share their experiences of and hopes for the river through workshops, school activities, community events and festivals.

The contributions, which number in their hundreds, helped shape The People’s Plan for the river and a contemporary folk map, with five key themes emerging from the conversations: Access, Biodiversity, Food & Farming, Water Quality, and Culture & Heritage.

To mark the opening of the exhibition, environmental charity WWF Cymru is supporting the project by hosting a special event in the Pierhead Main Hall on Tuesday 17 November, from 12pm to 1.15pm.

The lunchtime event, to which everyone is invited, will include a panel discussion on the importance of arts engagement with communities to nature restoration.

Ann Shrosbree, Exec Director of Small World Theatre said: “Llais yr Afon demonstrates what can happen when communities, artists and environmental organisations come together around a shared ambition.

“Local knowledge, arts engagement, citizen science and community action have contributed to a more sustainable future for this remarkable river.”

To register your attendance for the opening event on 17 November, visit the event’s page here.

The project was supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation’s Blue Spaces Programme.