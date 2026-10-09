Welsh rock band Trampolene announce their fifth studio album ‘Made in Wales’

Amelia Jones

Welsh rock band Trampolene have announced their fifth studio album, ‘Made In Wales’, following an extraordinary year that has seen the Swansea group play 150 shows in just over 12 months.

The album will be released through Strap Originals on 26 March 2027, marking the latest chapter for a band who have spent much of the past year travelling between venues, stages and dressing rooms across the UK.

The announcement comes alongside a new music video for their latest single, ‘Killing Me Sarah’, which captures some of the chaos and character that has surrounded the band during their relentless run of shows.

Released on 4 September 2026, ‘Killing Me Sarah’ is the latest single from Trampolene and will feature on their forthcoming fifth album, ‘Made In Wales’.

Rather than a polished, heavily produced concept, the video leans into the unpredictable nature of life on the road, bringing together the madness of the band’s past year with plenty of humour along the way.

It also features appearances from Afan Ales, the Port Talbot bar and music venue, alongside Swansea comedian Sandro Ford, giving the video a distinctly South Wales feel.

Behind the camera is Lee Thomas, the brother of Trampolene bassist Wayne Thomas, who directed the video and has a long-standing creative relationship with the band.

The new release comes at a significant point in Trampolene’s career. Over the past year alone, the band have shared stages with PiL, Ocean Colour Scene, Cast, Babyshambles, Inspiral Carpets and Republica, with further performances still to come.

They have also previously supported Liam Gallagher, adding another major name to a touring history that has seen the Swansea group move far beyond their Welsh roots.

Their connection to the wider Oasis story is particularly interesting, with Trampolene having shared stages with Liam while their frontman Jack Jones has also built connections within the world of British rock through his work with artists including Pete Doherty.

Jones, who is also a poet and guitarist, fronts the band alongside bassist Wayne Thomas and drummer Kyle “Mr” Williams.

The trio formed in Swansea in 2013 and have since developed a reputation for their energetic live performances and distinctive blend of alternative rock, punk influences and spoken-word elements.

The new album was made in Sheffield with producer Ross Orton, who the band credit as an important mentor who pushed them creatively while helping them sound more like themselves than ever.

After 150 shows, countless miles and a year spent sharing stages with some of British rock’s best-known acts, the band are now preparing to bring their latest chapter to record.

‘Made In Wales’ will be released on 26 March 2027, while ‘Killing Me Sarah’ and its new video are available to watch now.

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