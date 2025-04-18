Welsh rock band’s joy at hitting number one in the UK album chart

A Welsh rock band have described their joy at scoring their first ever UK album chart number one.

Those Damn Crows, who are from Bridgend, were thsi evening confirmed at number one during the chart countdown on Radio One with their latest album God Shaped Hole.

The band who have been together for 11 years and released four albums have built up a large and loyal fanbase and they dedicated their chart-topping success to those fans who have elevated them to such giddy heights.

In a statement on their Facebook page they wrote:

Really struggling to put these feelings into words right now, but I know how we’ve achieved this UNBELIEVABLE victory, there’s one word that best describes it…. TOGETHER!!

Our dream has turned reality, our band is now permanently etched in music history and its something that cannot be taken from us as we proudly scream from the rafters…

Those Damn Crows have a number one album!

‘God Shaped Hole’ will forever be a special record, We knew it when writing and recording it and now even more so as you, our fans have embraced it like no other album we have made before. You have literally thrown it to the top of the charts and there it remained DEFIANT until the powers that be made it official!

Your unwavering love and support means we won regardless of where the album landed, but hey!…. Make no mistake, we ALL wanted the top spot and TOGETHER we got it!

We’re on cloud 9 right now and it’s gonna take some time for our feet to touch the floor but with the biggest smiles and tears in our eyes, we can proudly say…

We f*ckin did it!!!!

Speaking ahead of the chart announcement frontman Shane Greenhall said the chance of scoring a number one was ‘unreal’.

“I can’t get my head around it, honestly,” he told the UK Official Charts website. “We’re travelling the UK’s record stores, doing a little acoustic set, meeting the fans and just saying thank you for all the support.

“Finding out we’re in with a shot at Number 1 is unreal. To be in in amongst it with some of the names that are trying to get that top spot is ridiculous. The excitement is unbelievable.”

Together for 11 years, Shane said it is testament to the band’s longevity and fanbase that they find themselves on the brink of a monumental moment in the history of Those Damn Crows

“We’ve, we’ve been in this game quite a while, so to be in with a shot at Number 1 now is just so rewarding and a testament to the fan base. We’ll keep going and see what happens.

“It’s our fourth album. The last album went to Number 3 in the charts, and for God Shaped Hole to still be at Number 1 midweek is just mind-blowing.

“It’s almost like a relief. The album’s out, now everyone can go and listen to it. We’ve had amazing reviews. Everyone’s saying it’s probably the most diverse album we’ve done to date. It’s been so nice. It’s been nothing but love, man, and it’s a beautiful thing.”

As for how the band will celebrate if they hit the top spot in the chart announced tomorrow evening, Shane laughs: “It could get seriously messy! It could actually jeopardise the tour, haha. It could be monumental to the point where we can’t do shows that day.

“It’ll just be one big party, bro! It’s a success to us regardless, but if it goes to Number 1 the next two months are just going to be sheer celebration; thanking everybody that’s involved. Let’s get sh*tfaced!”

