Welsh rock band’s unique collaboration with Museum Wales

Pontypridd trio CHROMA have revealed their new single – a unique collaboration with Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales.

‘Coalminer’s Granddaughter’, which is set for release on April 15, was created with support from CELF—the national contemporary art gallery for Wales—and Amgueddfa Cymru (Museum Wales).

Bringing the national collection of contemporary art to the people of Wales and beyond through a collaborative network of partners and a digital platform, CELF celebrates and enables access for all to contemporary art through a programme of immersive exhibitions, locally inspired commissions, hands-on learning opportunities, and enriching events.

Written as a reaction to a photograph from the It’s Called Ffasiwn project by Clémentine Schneidermann in collaboration with Charlotte James. The song explores community and Welsh politics in the years post deindustrialisation, and how the impact on the health and lives of people who worked in those industries is overlooked.

Commenting on the new single, vocalist KT Hall explains: “The photo shows a group of young girls dressed in black. The image really resonated with me, as it reminded me of wearing a black dress that myself and my mam found in a charity shop, to go to my grandad’s funeral. He worked down the mines for most of his life.

“We learned about mortality at such an early age. You don’t often see kids in funerals and you don’t often see kids wearing all black either. The image was so poignant that the lyrics started flowing. It was a first for us, writing and reacting to a piece of artwork. ‘Coalminer’s Granddaughter’ is about deindustrialisation in South Wales; the period and place where we all grew up.”

The track is the latest to be taken from the band’s forthcoming second album 25 Forever, released on April 17 via Alcopop! Records.

Doubling down on their fuzzy, melancholic new sonic direction, the new track follows on from previous singles ‘Riverhouse’, ‘Lifehack’ and ‘Straight Men’ which picked up up support from God Is In The TV, LOUD WOMEN, Stereoboard and more, plus radio spins from BBC 6music, KEXP, and Radio X.

Two years on from the release of their 2024 Welsh Music Prize-nominated debut album, Ask For Angela, South Wales’ CHROMA announced their return last autumn with new single ‘Riverhouse’, which garnered Radio Wales A List and BBC 6Music support, racking up over 400 worldwide radio plays in just 60 days.

Rounding last year off with recent live dates alongside PINS, CHROMA teased the new single to grassroots gig-goers on their October 2025 Music Venue Trust Grassroots Venues Tour with BILK. The tour was the first to be funded by Music Venue Trust’s Liveline Fund, a fund that primarily focuses on strengthening the future viability of the UK Grassroots Music ecosystem.

Already announced to appear at this year’s FOCUS Wales 2026, All Roads Festival and The Alternative Escape, CHROMA’s run of April 2026 UK headline tour dates are on sale now.

CHROMA’s new album 25 Forever is released 17th April 2026 via Alcopop! Records

Presave – https://bfan.link/25-forever-1

Preorder – https://ilovealcopop.co.uk/

Live Dates:

16 April 2026 – Clwb Ifor Bach – Cardiff

17 April 2026 – Hyde Park Book Club – Leeds

18 April 2026 – Rat & Pigeon – Manchester

22 April 2026 – Old Blue Last – London

23 April 2026 – Heartbreakers – Southampton

01 May 2026 – All Roads Festival – Glastonbury

09 May 2026 – FOCUS Wales – Wrexham

14 May 2026 – The Alternative Escape – Brighton

Tickets on sale HERE

25 Forever album tracklist:

01 What!

02 Riverhouse

03 Lifehack

04 Straight Men

05 25 Forever

06 Coalminer’s Granddaughter

07 Matching Tattoos

08 Sometimes

09 People Pleaser

10 It’s Stupid