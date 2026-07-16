Welsh rock giants to perform at Sophia Gardens

Nation.Cymru staff

Much-loved Welsh rockers Feeder are set to play Sophia Gardens in Cardiff as music and sport are set to turn the Welsh capital into the ultimate summer hotspot.

This summer, Welsh Fire is delivering far more than world-class cricket at Sophia Gardens – with a blockbuster line-up of legendary bands, sporting icons, rising Welsh stars and unmissable family entertainment, all at incredible value.

From live music to fire displays, BMX stunts to street food, Sophia Gardens will be buzzing every matchday – making sure there’s something for everyone, with tickets starting at only £18.

Headline acts light up the Cardiff calendar

July 25 — Josh Navidi is the headline DJ

Former Welsh rugby player Josh Navidi will be the headline DJ on 25 July. The former Cardiff and Wales back-rower won the 2019 Grand Slam, skippered his country, and toured South Africa with the Lions in 2021 before retiring in 2023. He’ll be joining fans for on-stage interviews, photos and plenty of stories from his legendary career.

July 29 — rising star Hana Lili take the stage

One of Wales’ most exciting emerging talents, Hana Lili, performs on 29 July. The singer songwriter from Sully, Vale of Glamorgan, previously supported Coldplay at the Principality Stadium blends indie, pop and rock with sharp, honest songwriting.

August 3 — Feeder take centre stage

Legendary Newport rock band Feeder headline the action on 3 August. The Kerrang! Hall of Fame inductees have sold over 1.4 million albums and notched up five consecutive UK Top 10 records. Fans won’t want to miss this chance to see them play in Wales – their first major home appearance since 2022.

August 12 — award-winning Mellt join the fun

Cardiff based Welsh language rock trio Mellt bring their high energy sound on 12 August. Formed in Aberystwyth, their debut album Mae’n Hawdd Pan Ti’n Ifanc won Welsh Language Album of the Year in 2018, with follow up Dim Dwywaith earning widespread critical acclaim in 2023.

More than just cricket matchdays will be packed with extra entertainment to keep the whole family entertained:

• Daredevil BMX stunt shows

• Spectacular fire jugglers and pyrotechnics that bring the ‘festival of Fire’ to life

• Hand picked street food stalls serving flavours from across Wales

• Interactive sports games and activities for all ages

“It’s never just been about the cricket, it’s about the atmosphere, the pride and giving our supporters a day they’ll never forget,” said Gemma Polding Head of Marketing at Welsh Fire. “We’ve got legends, homegrown talent and all the fun you could ask for, all for a price that won’t break the bank. Fuel the fire and come be part of something special.”

Tickets are on sale now via www.welshfire.co.uk/tickets

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