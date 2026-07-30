Welsh rock icons become front-of-shirt sponsors for football club

Amelia Jones

A Welsh football club has unveiled a striking new home kit featuring sponsorship from one of the country’s most iconic rock bands.

Cwmbran Celtic, who compete in the Ardal South East, have revealed their new home shirt ahead of the 2026-27 season, with legendary Cardiff band Super Furry Animals taking pride of place on the front.

The kit, produced by Newport-based manufacturer Tor Sports, retains the club’s traditional yellow and blue colours while pairing them with the instantly recognisable name of the influential Welsh group.

Formed in Cardiff in 1993, Super Furry Animals became one of Wales’ best-known bands, enjoying a string of UK Top 40 hits during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Across their career, they scored 19 UK Top 40 singles and built a devoted following with albums including Radiator, Guerrilla and Rings Around the World.

The new shirt made its on-field debut in Cwmbran Celtic’s local derby against Cwmbran Town, with the side celebrating the launch in style by securing a 3-0 victory in front of more than 400 supporters.

The sponsorship also marks a return to football for Super Furry Animals.

In 1999, the band famously sponsored Cardiff City during the club’s Welsh Cup campaign, with their name appearing across the front of the Bluebirds’ shirts. More than 25 years later, they have once again teamed up with a Welsh football club, this time lending their support to Cwmbran Celtic.

Tor Sports, which designed the shirt, has become well known for producing distinctive kits for clubs across Wales, having previously created eye-catching designs for Llantwit Major, Haverfordwest County and Rogerstone.

Cwmbran Celtic will wear the new strip throughout the 2026-27 campaign as they look to build on last season in the third tier of Welsh football.

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