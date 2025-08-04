Welsh rock star Dave Edmunds in hospital after “major cardiac arrest”

Legendary Welsh rocker Dave Edmunds is in hospital after suffering a “major cardiac arrest”.

The musician’s wife, Cici, shared the news on Facebook, saying he had briefly “died in my arms,” at their home in Monmouth before medics managed to revive him with “heavy CPR”.

He is now reportedly critically ill in hospital, with Cici adding that he “very clearly has brain damage and severe memory loss” and that the risk of “another major cardiac arrest is high”.

She added that she believes she has “PTSD from the horrific experience” and asked for fans to send their “prayers and good wishes”.

Cici concluded her post by saying: “Dave will have a very long journey ahead of him if he survives. We both have. But knowing that there are kind-hearted people such as you all. Makes this tremendously difficult journey a little easier. Bless you all.”

Edmunds was born in Cardiff in 1944 and played in various bands before rising to prominence as the frontman of the blues rock band Love Sculpture, who formed in 1966.

They released their debut album ‘Blues Helping’ in 1968, and later reached the top five in the UK singles chart that year, with a cover of Khachaturian’s classical movement ‘Sabre Dance’.

After the band’s break-up in 1970, Edmunds embarked on a solo career, finding massive success with ‘I Hear You Knocking’, which was the Christmas Number One in 1970, and reached number three in the US charts.

He went on to form Rockpile with former Brinsley Schwarz bassist and vocalist Nick Lowe in 1975, releasing the album Seconds Of Pleasure in 1980.

Throughout the 70s and 80s he had various top 10 hits, including ‘Baby I Love You’, ‘Born to Be With You’, ‘Queen of Hearts’ and ‘Girl Talk’.

He also worked as a music producer with Paul McCartney, Stray Cats, Status Quo and the Fabulous Thunderbirds, and Edmunds collaborated with Jeff Lynne for his 1983 album ‘Information’. In 1992 and 2000, he would tour as a member of Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band.

In 2015, he released first instrumental album and final LP before retiring from the music business – ‘On Guitar… Dave Edmunds: Rags & Classics’. The record featured instrumental covers of classic songs, such as The Beach Boys‘ ‘God Only Knows’ and Elton John‘s ‘Your Song’.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave and his family.

