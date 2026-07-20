Welsh rockers release latest single inspired by the ‘green desert of Wales’

Amelia Jones

A much-loved Welsh indie band have turned a camping trip to the Cambrian Mountains into the inspiration for their latest release.

Moletrap have released The Green Desert, the second track from Mid Welsh Pt. 2, following on from the first instalment of the project released in 2025.

The song was sparked by a real-life journey taken by the band after they discovered old photographs of family members wild camping at a remote lake known locally as the Green Desert of Wales.

Formed by three friends from rural Mid Wales villages, Moletrap create music from a cabin in the Green Desert, drawing inspiration from the history, folklore and people of the Cambrian Mountains.

Through Mid Welsh Pt. 2, Moletrap are continuing their mission of exploring what it means to be from Mid Wales, turning the area’s landscapes and stories into a soundtrack for a new generation.

Four members of the group set out to recreate the same trip decades later, taking a bottle of whisky with them to offer a local farmer in exchange for passage across his land – just as their relatives had done before them.

During their journey, the band discovered more about the history of the area, including the former mining community at Cwmystwyth Mine, deep within the Cambrian Mountains.

The isolated settlement, where workers were largely left to govern themselves, helped shape the song’s themes, with Moletrap describing The Green Desert as a “Mid Welsh Western” about the people who lived there, the exploitation they experienced and the changing pressures facing rural Wales.

Their latest release follows earlier singles including Rhagofn and Middle of the Land, with the band receiving praise from BBC Introducing, BBC Radio Wales, BBC 6 Music and Clash Magazine.

The bilingual track continues the band’s exploration of Welsh identity, heritage and the relationship between people and the landscapes around them.

Speaking about the inspiration behind Mid Welsh Pt. 2, the band said: “Today, our home, the least populated region in Wales and England, still contends with ecocide, tourism-driven commodification, limited healthcare, xenophobia and exploitative county lines.

“In Part 2, we search for hope, healing and pragmatism through music and community.”

You can listen to it here.

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