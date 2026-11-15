Welsh rockers return with new music after rediscovering their spark

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh indie rock band has announced the release of a new single ahead of their third album, marking a fresh chapter after rediscovering their love of making music together.

Carmarthenshire five-piece Los Blancos returned this summer with a fresh burst of energy and excitement, releasing ‘Olew’r Olewydd’ to support across BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Introducing.

The track received plays from Craig Charles and Emily Pilbeam, who declared: “Los Blancos … sounding as solid as ever if you ask me.”

Now they’re back with ‘Y Wiber’ (The Viper), the second single from their forthcoming third album, Er Lles y Tŷ, arriving in early 2027 via Libertino.

Built around a guitar riff that guitarist Gwyn had been sitting on for years, ‘Y Wiber’ finally came to life during a soundcheck in Aberystwyth.

The result is a loose, country-tinged indie rock tune with wiry guitars, a pop melody and the unpolished charm that has become characteristic in Los Blancos’ music.

Lyrically, the song explores the unpredictable nature of truth, and how something seemingly gentle can suddenly turn venomous. As the band explain, the truth can taste a little sour, like a dove one moment and a viper the next.

Deadpan lines like “ma pawb yn pigo trwyn yn y car” – “everyone’s picking their nose in the car” – capture the band’s knack for finding humour in the everyday.

After almost a decade together, and a period of burnout following their second album, Los Blancos have rediscovered the joy of making music as five friends.

Their forthcoming album, Er Lles y Tŷ (For the Good of the House), was self-produced and recorded by drummer Emyr Siôn, capturing a band sounding loose, instinctive and more themselves than ever.

Los Blancos’ Y Wiber will be released on 17 November 2026 via Libertino before their third album Er Lles y Tŷ follows in early 2027.