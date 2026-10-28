Welsh rugby icon’s grandson aims for success with fast-rising band

Nation.Cymru staff

Much like his grandfather, Wales rugby great Gareth Edwards, the frontman of hotly-tipped Welsh band Redcheeks wears his Welsh passion on his sleeve.

Tomi Edwards was raised through Welsh-language education in the Rhondda Valleys, bringing a strong sense of Welsh identity to the band, even incorporating Welsh language lyrics into their music.

The band is currently building momentum, having reached the Glastonbury Pilton Stage finals and supporting The Cheap Thrills in Manchester, Cardiff and Bristol.

Redchecks occupy the space between guitar heavy, hook driven riffs and pensive, conversational lyrics with infectious yet melancholic melodies. Inspired by the likes of The Strokes, Nirvana and Manic Street Preachers, the band have developed a sound that is punchy and infuses electronic dance sensibilities into garage rock roots.

More than just bandmates, Redchecks are mates first. Their story began in Llantrisant, Wales, through rugby club gigs which have since turned into a band tradition to return every so often to pack out the club and play a set for the people that cheered them on from the start.

That sense of camaraderie is at the heart of the band, translating into live shows that feel less like a performance and more like a party. Their ever-growing fanbase, born from home turf gigs and local performances see the bands love for their followers, making Redchecks a band with their audience always at the forefront of everything they do.

Redchecks’ first demo, ‘Matchbox’, was named BBC Introducing Track of the Week, providing an early launchpad for the band. Since then, they have reached the Glastonbury Pilton Stage finals and played some of the UK’s most respected grassroots and independent venues, including The Fleece in Bristol, Clwb Ifor Bach and Tramshed in Cardiff, and New Century Hall in Manchester. Along the way, they have shared stages with The Futureheads, Delights, Argentina’s Pacifica and recently supported The Cheap Thrills around the UK.

Frontman Tomi Edwards grew up at the mouth of the Rhondda Valleys, where rugby, surfing and Welsh culture shaped his early years. Raised through Welsh-language education and speaking Welsh at home with his family, Tomi brings a strong sense of Welsh identity and if you listen carefully, he brings some Welsh language lyrics to Redchecks too. His grandfather is Welsh rugby legend Gareth Edwards, and that same drive and passion for his craft has found its way into Tomi’s approach to music and songwriting.

Guitarist and songwriter Rhys Miller, who is half-Welsh, picked up the guitar at just five years old. Two pivotal live experiences — seeing Metallica at Leeds Festival in 2015 and Manic Street Preachers at Cardiff Castle on The Holy Bible tour, his favourite album of all time — cemented his ambition to pursue music.

Rhys met Tomi and guitarist Ben Turner during their school years, where their friendship developed alongside a shared obsession with songwriting and playing. Ben brings another dimension to the band, balancing his role as guitarist with an ability to encapsulate emotions through ambient synth ideas and guitar lead lines. He met Tomi & Rhys during sixth form, becoming part of the friendship and creative partnership that would eventually evolve into Redchecks.

Drummer Bryn Richards, originally from Carmarthen has been behind the kit since the age of seven and is also a fluent Welsh speaker.

Abi Littlewood joined Redchecks on bass in 2026, completing the current line-up. Bryn and Abi met Tomi, Rhys and Ben in Manchester while studying at the Royal Northern College of Music.

Now, Rechecks are entering their next chapter. The band are currently working on a new project with acclaimed producer Joe Cross, whose credits include Courteeners, Hurts and Louis Tomlinson. The result sees the band pushing their rock sound forward — abrasive yet infectious, ‘dancey’ yet melancholic.

With new music set for release in autumn 2026, Redchecks are ready to turn the momentum into something bigger.

New single Juliet (I Felt Nothing) is out now.

Find out more about Redchecks HERE

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