Welsh rugby legend to star in Celebrity Masterchef

One of the greatest rugby players Wales has ever produced will be appearing on the new series of Celebrity MasterChef which returns to our screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this evening.

Now into its 20th series, recorded earlier in the year with new 2025 judge Grace Dent and John Torode, it will see former Wales captain Alun Wyn-Jones hoping to impress the judges.

The red carpet will roll into the MasterChef kitchen for a glittering line-up of celebrities from the worlds of music, drama, comedy, sport and showbiz.

This 20th series warmly welcomes singers and sports stars, actors and authors, to comedians, entertainers and presenters, all with the aim of cooking their way to becoming Celebrity MasterChef 2025 Champion.

Five weeks of extraordinary challenges await, where the judges will oversee culinary this competition that will push the 15 celebrities beyond the comfort of their showbiz jobs.

Acting the part won’t cut the mustard and singing for your supper will not equal success. The only thing guaranteed is that just one of them will be left standing at the end, where their sparkling career will lead them to the shiny prize – the iconic Celebrity MasterChef trophy.

The celebrities aiming to follow professional dancer and choreographer Vito Coppola – last year’s winner – to victory are: national singing treasure Alfie Boe OBE; rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones OBE; pop star and actor Antony Costa; TV star Ashley Cain; TV personality Chris Hughes; author and broadcaster Dawn O’Porter; Paralympian and actor Gaz Choudhry MBE; drag artist Ginger Johnson; soul legend Jaki Graham; actor Jamie Lomas; Gladiator Jodie Ounsley; actor Katie McGlynn; pop star Michelle Heaton; comedian Noreen Khan and TV personality Uma Jammeh.

Celebrity MasterChef features three heat weeks aimed at testing the celebrities’ abilities – with the cream of crop making it past the Quarter Finals at the end of the week, ready for the Semi Final stages, edging closer to Finals Week and in with a serious chance of claiming the gleaming 2025 trophy.

The first episode features pop star and actor Antony Costa; Paralympian and actor Gaz Choudhry MBE; drag artist Ginger Johnson; actor Katie McGlynn; and TV personality Uma Jammeh.

Watch Celebrity MasterChef on BBC One and iPlayer from Monday 17 November at 9pm.

