Welsh rugby star tackles his truth in candid new autobiography

The autobiography of former Wales and British Lions rugby international, Dafydd James, is to be published this month.

Offloading – Tackling My Truth is a powerful and deeply personal memoir, in which Dafydd James poignantly and courageously reveals the human cost of achieving success in an elite sport that demanded everything.

Capped 48 times for Wales, and in all three Lions Tests on the 2001 tour of Australia, Dafydd enjoyed a highly distinguished 15-year playing career with three Welsh regions – Celtic Warriors, Scarlets and Cardiff Blues – and five first-class clubs – Bridgend, Pontypridd, Llanelli, Harlequins and Sale – during which he scored 129 tries and played in two Rugby World Cups.

At its heart, Offloading is a very emotional story told with striking honesty, in which Dafydd provides a fascinating insider’s view of professional rugby’s early years and his immense pride at playing for Wales, but also discloses how the heavy mental toll of chasing greatness resulted in perpetual self-doubt and deep psychological insecurities that changed his life.

In Offloading, Dafydd also provides a fascinating first-hand account of:

– Pontypridd’s infamous Battle of Brive

– The unhelpful antics of Austin Healey and Matt Dawson on the 2001 Lions tour to Australia

– David Moffat’s impact on Welsh club rugby and the demise of the Celtic Warriors

– His falling-out with Steve Hansen which saw him cast out into the international wilderness

– How ‘player power’ led to the resignation of Mike Ruddock as national coach in 2006 and contributed to Wales’ World Cup defeat to Fiji in 2007

– The turmoil and despair when Llanelli Scarlets’ ended his contract in 2009

Speaking about the decision to publish his autobiography, Dafydd said: “Mental health is a profound and serious issue, and one that has significantly impacted my life.

“Offloading not only describes the magnificent and euphoric highs I’ve enjoyed, but also the extreme, dark lows I’ve experienced. The struggles in my life are real, and this story is an honest attempt to encapsulate those moments – both light and dark – that have shaped me to this point.”

In an uplifting message to those “facing demons of their own,” Dafydd added, “It’s okay not to be okay. Seek support, surround yourself with good people and hold on. The dark clouds do pass, and the sun will shine again.”



Offloading – Tackling My Truth is published by St. David’s Press on 12 December 2025 in paperback, priced at £16.99, and as an eBook, priced at £12.99. It contains 49 photographs and illustrations.

