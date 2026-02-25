Welsh rugby stars’ brand named finalist in Wales Food and Drink Awards 2026

Sheriff’s Biltong, the award-winning Welsh snack brand co-founded by former Wales and British & Irish Lions captain Ken Owens and West Wales food producer Ruth Davies, has been named as a finalist in the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2026.

The nomination recognises Sheriff’s Biltong’s unwavering commitment to sourcing, producing and celebrating the very best of Welsh food.

The product contains only PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) Welsh beef – the highest standard of provenance for Welsh red meat – vinegar, sea salt, and spices with no additives or preservatives.

All production takes place in a dedicated West Wales facility, supporting local food and farming.

Every bag provides 16 grams of protein and tells a story that begins on Welsh farms and ends on the shelves of some of Wales’ most iconic locations and biggest retailers, from Cardiff Airport and the Snowdon Summit Café to over 50 Tesco Superstores and Extra stores across the nation.

The brand’s journey began when long-time friends Ken Owens and Ruth Davies struck up a conversation over the garden wall.

Ruth, who has more than 15 years of experience in the food industry and learnt traditional curing techniques in Italy, was looking to diversify the charcuterie business she ran with her husband Andrew.

Ken, already a loyal customer, became involved in developing the product from the ground up, not just lending his name, but helping shape the product itself.

Since launching, Sheriff’s Biltong has gone from strength to strength, securing a major Tesco listing, attending the Gulfood sourcing event in Dubai, and now earning recognition at one of Wales’ most respected food and drink industry events.

Ruth Davies, co-founder of Sheriff’s Biltong, said: “We started Sheriff’s Biltong because we believed Wales had something truly special to offer, world-class beef and a genuine pride in our food heritage.

“To be recognised by the Wales Food and Drink Awards in the Farm to Fork category means everything to us.”

Ken Owens, co-founder, said: “I’ve always been proud to be Welsh and proud of what Welsh farming stands for. Sheriff’s Biltong was built on those values, honest ingredients and nothing unnecessary.

“Being shortlisted for this award is a huge honour and shows that when you back Welsh produce wholeheartedly, people notice.”

The Farm to Fork category, sponsored by NFU Mutual, specifically celebrates producers who demonstrate a transparent and traceable journey from field to finished product – values that sit at the very heart of the Sheriff’s Biltong story.

The winners of the Wales Food and Drink Awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony hosted at the Swansea Building Society Arena, Swansea, on 16th April 2026.