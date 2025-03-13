Welsh rugby struggles down to ‘decline in bootcut jeans and sheux’

A Welsh comedian has nailed the ‘real’ reason behind the decline in Welsh rugby and it’s got nothing to do with talent, coaches, officials or even the Welsh Rugby Union.

Comic Tane Rogers-Eurig reckons the awful state of Wales’ national side can be solely attributed to one thing – the disappearance of boots cut jeans and brown shoes.

Once the trademark uniform of the ardent rugby fan, it has slowly disappeared from matchdays and the jokesmith, whose ‘news report’ videos have been racking up the hits on social media, has unveiled his latest hard-hitting investigation into what some would say is a fashion crime against humanity.

Tane, who appears in the video alongside fellow jokers Mike Hall and Dai Rhys Towler, said: “After the worst run in Welsh rugby’s recent history, I think we all need something to cheer us up.

“A sketch about the pivotal role of denim jeans and brown shoes, on and off the pitch, seemed like the obvious choice!

“During the peak of jeans and shoes, Wales won three Grand Slams and beat England. You can’t argue with those statistics!”

Tane has been getting thousands of likes and shares for his spoof comic videos online.

His two most popular clips are his ‘Michael Sheen to become First Minister of Wales’ and ‘Cardiff Bus Station to be awarded UNESCO World Heritage Status’ videos.

The Sheen video in particular has become increasingly popular.

Mainly we think because people wish it were true!

Writing on his Instagram page, Tane posted: ‘Breaking: Michael Sheen to become First Minister of Wales. Expect inspiring speeches…lots of inspiring speeches. Get ready you sons of speed.’

The transcript of the clip reads: “The Welsh Government has outsourced all of its work to actor Michael Sheen. The First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan said she met Sheen after a production of Nye and convinced him to run the country for her.

“Sheen is now responsible for tackling long waiting lists in the NHS, reversing decades of economic decline and saving the cultural sector from imminent collapse.

“Civil servants at Cathays Park have already started outsourcing work to Michael Sheen, a process now described as ‘Sheening’.

“But sources inside government say working for Sheen is impossible, as he keeps giving inspiring speeches instead of doing any actual work.

“Since taking office, Michael Sheen has spent most of his time at a hospital in north Wales where he’s taken to calling ambulance drivers ‘sons of speed’.”

