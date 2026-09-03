Welsh scholar claims famous English town’s name is derived from Welsh

Amelia Jones

A Welsh scholar claims Dover is a Welsh name, revealing a surprising connection between the famous English town and the Welsh language.

Guto Rhys, a Welsh scholar and linguist from Llanfairpwll, recently shared a video exploring the origins of Dover and its links to the modern Welsh word dŵr.

He begins with a deliberately provocative claim: “Did you know that Dover is a Welsh name?”

“Did you know that Dover is a Welsh name?” he asks at the beginning of the video, before admitting: “Right, I’m being a little bit naughty there. It’s a Celtic name.”

According to Rhys, the name can be traced back to an ancient Celtic root associated with water. The connection goes back to the earliest surviving evidence for Celtic languages in Britain. Rhys explains that much of this evidence has been preserved through Roman records, rather than texts written by the Celtic-speaking communities themselves.

In the video, he says that the Romans preserved many place names. One of those names was Dubres, an early Latinised form associated with Dover. Rhys explains that the name relates to the Celtic root dubre, meaning water, and that it referred to streams flowing down the hillside rather than the sea itself.

He said: “The waters here do not refer to the sea but rather to the little streams that were coming down the hill.”

Rhys says the word evolved over centuries across the Celtic languages, with the older form eventually developing into the modern Welsh dŵr. He also points out that the same linguistic family can be found in Cornish and Breton, showing how an ancient Celtic word has survived in different forms across languages that are still spoken today.

The connection is not limited to Dover either. Rhys highlights English place names including Candover and Wendover as further examples where the ancient element appears to have survived.

He explains: “So the root is Dubre and it’s a common Celtic word for water

“So Dover means at the waters, at the streams.”

The modern Welsh word may look quite different from the name Dover, but Rhys says its history can be traced through centuries of linguistic change. During the Middle Welsh period, he explains, the sound represented by the ‘v’ was lost, eventually contributing to the form dŵr used today.

He adds: “So if you go to Wales today and ask for Dŵr you’ve got the same word as in Dover.”

Rhys’s work focuses heavily on this kind of linguistic detective work, exploring Welsh, Breton, Cornish, Pictish and other Celtic languages, as well as the history hidden within Britain’s place names.

You can subscribe to his YouTube channel here.

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