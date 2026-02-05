Welsh seaside town crowned the ‘top trending destination’ for UK staycations

Ella Groves

A surprising Welsh location has been crowned the top trending destination for UK staycations in 2026 so far.

According to research from Parkdean Resorts over two-fifths (44%) of people in the UK are planning to holiday at home this year likely due to rising costs of travelling abroad.

Nostalgic, slow-paced destinations appear to be the top priority for travellers with Porthcawl taking the top spot having received the most searches so far this year.

It is followed by Poole in Dorset and Yorkshire’s Cayton Bay sits at third.

Andy Edge, Chief Marketing Officer at Parkdean Resorts, said: “Nostalgia has been a key theme for 2026 already and our data suggests travel is reflecting this too.

“This year we’re seeing a real resurgence in some of Britain’s most loved coastal and countryside destinations, with travellers gravitating towards places like Porthcawl, Cayton Bay and Poole.

“These towns offer the perfect balance of traditional seaside charm, beautiful surroundings and easy accessibility – all key factors for people planning a staycation this year.”

Porthcawl has a variety of activities on offer whether you’re looking for a relaxing weekend break or a fun-filled family holiday there’s something for everyone.

‘Weekend breaks’

Offering a classic coastal escape, Porthcawl makes the perfect staycation with sandy beaches, a lively promenade, and a selection of bars and restaurants to enjoy.

If you’re looking for something to make your break a bit different, if you head to Porthcawl at the end of September you can experience the iconic Elvis festival held yearly in the town since 2004.

Described on their website as “The World’s largest celebration of The King,” the festival welcomes tens of thousands of Elvis fans each year.

The 2026 festival will take place from the 25 and 27 of September.

‘Family holidays’

Porthcawl is also the perfect spot for a fun-filled family holiday with plenty of activities to keep yourself and the kids entertained.

Its selection of beaches means children can enjoy the sun, sea, and sand and burn off some steam at the same time.

Trecco Bay Beach has excellent water quality and a lifeguard service between April and September making it the perfect beach for kids to enjoy the sea, Parkdean Resorts have shared on their website.

For the older kids, Rest Bay Beach offers both surfing and paddle boarding lessons as well as windsurfing and kayaking. It’s also got plenty of room for you to relax and enjoy the views if you prefer.

Sharing their top destinations and tips for booking the right break for you Parkdean Resorts said: “For families, the best holidays are all about balance, somewhere with plenty of entertainment to keep everyone busy but relaxing enough for all to recharge.

“Popular seaside destinations such as Newquay, Torquay, and Porthcawl continue to be firm favourites thanks to their beaches, attractions and family-friendly activities. These locations are ideal for making memories together, whether that’s beach days, coastal walks or classic arcade fun.”

You can find more holiday inspiration for Wales and the wider UK on the Parkdean website.