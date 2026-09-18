Welsh seaside town revealed as most popular for return visits

Amelia Jones

A Welsh seaside town has been revealed as a favourite destination for holidaymakers, with many choosing to return year after year.

Tenby has been named by holidaycottages.co.uk as a location that attracts a high number of repeat visitors.

The Pembrokeshire town stands out from the list, with 30.67% of bookings linked to holidaymakers returning to the popular coastal destination.

The historic coastal town offers a combination of sandy beaches, seaside activities, colourful architecture and centuries of history, giving holidaymakers plenty to enjoy.

Tenby is home to three main beaches – Castle Beach, North Beach and South Beach. North Beach looks across Carmarthen Bay, while South Beach provides a wide stretch of sand beneath the town. Castle Beach, meanwhile, sits between the harbour and Castle Hill and can become particularly small at high tide.

The harbour is another popular part of the town, with boat trips offering the opportunity to explore the coastline or travel across to nearby Caldey Island.

Away from the seafront, Tenby’s medieval character can be seen throughout its centre. Its historic town walls remain among the best-preserved medieval walls in Wales, while colourful houses, narrow streets and cobbled alleyways give the town its distinctive appearance.

The remains of Tenby Castle sit on Castle Hill, overlooking the sea, while Tenby Museum and Art Gallery provides another glimpse into the area’s past. St Mary’s Church, located in the heart of the town, also contains centuries of history.

Beyond the town itself, the surrounding Pembrokeshire Coast National Park provides opportunities for coastal walks, wildlife spotting and exploring some of the county’s dramatic coastline.

For repeat holidaymakers, returning to Tenby can therefore offer both familiarity and plenty of opportunities to discover something new.

Sarah Pring, Digital PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, said: “Our data has shown that the destinations people are returning to most aren’t being chosen because they’re easy to get to.

“While convenience of course plays a role in holiday dynamics, the places people are choosing to return to time and again are because there is something particularly distinct about them – even if it does mean the journey to get there isn’t always simple.

“Whether it’s the slowed pace of life, the feeling of escaping from it all, or something different to home, the feelings and memories these holidays create are staying with people long after they’ve returned home.”

You can view the full study here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.