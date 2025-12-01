Welsh shopping centre reveals massive Christmas prize giveaway

The biggest shopping centre in Wales has announced details of its largest ever festive giveaway with thousands of pounds worth of prizes up for grabs.

St David’s Cardiff is pulling out all the stops this Christmas, gifting a spectacular £13,000 of Christmas shopping to guests in the largest giveaway in the centre’s history.

This December, the city shopping destination is turning festive excitement up to full volume with Win Your Wishmas – a two-day celebration where guests can walk away with their Christmas shopping paid for, including £1,000 shopping sprees at John Lewis and Wales’ newest beauty sensation, Sephora, as well as enjoy a full roster of can’t-miss entertainment throughout the weekend.

Hosted on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th December, guests will step up to a game-show-style Win Your Wishmas wheel for their chance to spin to win one of hundreds of unforgettable prizes – from luxury shopping sprees to exclusive Christmas treats on the spot.

Across the weekend, lucky guests will be whisked away for VIP shopping sprees worth between £100 and an incredible £1,000, choosing dream gifts from top brands including Sephora, John Lewis, LEGO, Space NK, Zara and Jo Malone.

And that’s just the beginning.

Alongside headline prizes, the Win Your Wishmas prize pot is packed with a sleigh-full of festive favourites: 100 St David’s gift cards plus a treasure trove of Christmas delights from M&S mince pies and Christmas puddings to Terry’s Chocolate Oranges, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas on vinyl, festive-scented candles, sparkly stockings – and plenty more seasonal surprises.

Adding to the magic, a dazzling Christmas parade will dance through St David’s, filling the malls with music, colour and festive cheer.

In addition to the exciting Win Your Wishmas giveaway weekend, St David’s is donating £6,000 to help ‘gift Christmas’ to families in need this season. For the first time, St David’s is launching a special appeal to find five deserving families across South Wales, gifting each £1,200 towards their Christmas – covering everything from festive food shopping to gifts from their Christmas list – with the aim of truly transforming their celebrations.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the festivity-fuelled Win Your Wishmas event to St David’s. Throughout the weekend, we’ll be surprising guests with spectacular prizes and creating magical moments that spark joy and celebrate the true spirit of the season. We’re also proud to launch our new community appeal, gifting Christmas to five local families, as we hope to make a meaningful difference at this special time of year.”

Win Your Wishmas will run Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th December, 11am – 5pm, located in the lower level of St David’s Grand Arcade, near Clogau and Swarovski.

For more information about Win Your Wishmas, the new community appeal and Christmas at St David’s, including festive opening hours and how to join the free PLUS+ rewards programme, visit www.stdavidscardiff.com

The Win your Wishmas prize list:

2 x £1,000 shopping sprees at Sephora

2 x £1,000 shopping sprees at John Lewis

2 x £500 LEGO shopping sprees

2 x £500 Oliver Bonas shopping sprees

2 x £500 Jo Malone shopping sprees

2 x £500 Schuh shopping sprees

2 x £200 Zara shopping sprees

2 x £200 The White Company shopping sprees

2 x £200 Space NK shopping sprees

2 x £200 Pull&Bear shopping sprees

2 x £200 Mango shopping sprees

2 x £100 Miniso shopping sprees

100 x £5 St David’s gift cards,

Plus: hundreds of festive treats including M&S Christmas puddings and mince pies, wrapping paper, Cadbury chocolate coins, Mariah Carey Christmas vinyl, Terry’s Chocolate Oranges, The White Company Christmas candles, sparkly Christmas stockings, chocolate treat tubs, sequin Santa hats…and even more gifts revealed on the day!