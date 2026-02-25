Welsh singer is big winner picking up three prizes at music awards

For the second successive year, singer songwriter Buddug was the main winner at Y Selar magazine’s annual music awards held at Aberystwyth Students Union.

The young musician from Brynrefail won three prizes – ‘Best Song’ for the track ‘Disgyn’, ‘Best Solo Artist’ and ‘Best Music Video’ also for the ‘Disgyn’ video.

The latest awards are added to her collection of four she won at last years Gwobrau’r Selar.

It was also a good night for Y Bala band, Mynadd, who won the award for the ‘Best Artwork’; Martha Elen who claimed the ‘Best Newcomer’ award’; and Rhi Jorj who topped the public vote for the ‘Best Short Record’ for her EP, ‘Amser’.

It was a notable evening for experienced musician Dafydd Owain who claimed the ‘Best Album’ award for his sublime second solo LP, ‘Ymarfer Byw’.

The winners of 10 of the Gwobrau’r Selar categories are chosen via public vote, and even after hundreds of votes it was impossible to seperate north Walian acts Bwncath a Pys Melyn in the ‘Best Band’ category which was shared between them.

Taran frontwoman, and first winner of S4C series ‘Y Llais’ (The Voice) Rose Datta was presented with the ‘Star of the Scene’ award, whilst Cardiff festival, Tafwyl, won the ‘Best Live Event’ prize.

Two categories are chosen by the Selar editorial team, namely the ‘2025 Prize’ which was won by produces Don Leisure, and the ‘Special Contribution Award’ which was presented to popular rapper and beatboxer Mr Phormula, Ed Holden.

The event returned to Aberystwyth Students Union, it’s home between 2015 and 2020, for the first time after a prolonged hiatus following the pandemic. It turned out to be another memorable evening at the venue.

“It was great to be back at the Aber Students Union, and it was a great night” said Y Selar Chief Editor and promoter Owain Schiavone.

“We hold a public vote to choose the winners of the majority of the categories, so the winners are a reflection of what the public, the people who attend gigs and buy the music, appreciate..

“Though Buddug obviously had another fantastic year taking home three awards, there were a real variety of winners otherwise and that reflects the diversity and vivacity of the scene at the moment. Personally, it was brilliant to present Ed Holden, who’s an artist and person I greatly respect, with our Special Contribution award for all the amazing work he’s done over the last quarter of a century.”

Gwobrau’r Selar 2025 Winners

Best Song (sponsored buy PRS for Music)

Disgyn – Buddug

Best Artwrk (sponsored buy Y Lolfa)

Adra – Mynadd

Best Solo Artist (sponsored buy Calendr360)

Buddug

Best Newcomer (sponsored buy Brifysgol Aberystwyth)

Martha Elen

Best Band (sponsored buy Rownd a Rownd)

Pys Melyn and Bwncath

Best Live Event (sponsored buy Technegol)

Tafwyl

Star of the Scene (sponsored buy Heno)

Rose Datta

Best Music Vieo (sponsored buy Lingo Newydd)

Disgyn – Buddug

Best Short Record

Amser – Rhi Jorj

Best Album (sponsored buy PYST)

Ymarfer Byw – Dafydd Owain

2025 Prize

Don Leisure

Special Contribution Award (sponsored buy Dydd Miwsig Cymru)

Mr Phormula, Ed Holden