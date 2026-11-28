Nation Cymru staff

One of Welsh language and TV’s biggest names is adding a new string to her bow, with the launch of a new venture which aims to help people reconnect to themselves, and to the natural world.

Meinir Gwilym has been one of the most popular singer-songwriters in the Welsh language for over 20 years, and she’s been equally popular as a warm and encouraging TV presenter.

Her songs have always had an element of protest and social commentary to them, and now she’s preparing to start a new business aimed at helping people reconnect to themselves, and to the natural world.

While most people will think of her as a singer or a TV presenter, she doesn’t feel the new plans feel like a departure from that.

She told Nation Cymru: “I think most of my working life has been about creating in some way or another – whether that’s songs or television programmes or gardening – and actually what I’m trying to do is pull all the different strands of my life together in a way which I really hope will help other people come back to their own creativity.

The new venture is going to be called ENCIL, and she explained its meaning and resonance, sharing: “An encil is like a refuge, a retreat – it’s space for ourselves, away from this endlessly busy modern life, a chance to breathe and be quiet, a chance to slow down.

“At the heart of it, an encil is all about creating space – a physical space, a space inside our daily lives, a chance to use our hands, to get our hands in the earth.

“A chance to be calm, to reconnect with our own creativity and with other people and with the natural world around us.”

So far, Encil has started with a series of trial workshops, bringing people together in a supportive, luxurious environment to make their own Christmas wreaths, using only local, natural items.

The first few workshops have already sold out, which is exciting, and there are two more before Christmas – with the next one in one of her favourite locations in the world, Nant Gwrtheyrn.

She said: “It’s a magical place, with its trees and the sea and the rocky shore, and it’s very special to me – it feels to me like part of the soul of our nation – so I think it’s going to be a particularly memorable workshop.”

The workshops are just a starting point, however. She added: “I really love working with people – the idea for Encil probably started when I was doing a workshop about confidence on stage for young women in Llanrwst, trying to give a little back from my own experience.

“And they were so talented! I just enjoyed it so much. But I’ve got other ideas as well – I love designing gardens, and I’m really interested in movement and wellbeing – I call it ‘symud a bod’ in Welsh, moving and being – and I’m a qualified yoga teacher as well – so the aim is for Encil to offer a range of services which all help to bring people back to themselves, and connect them to others.”

While the workshops will have Cymraeg embedded within them, learners need not be afraid to venture along. She shared: “The language has always been central to everything I’ve done, and I’m sure there’ll be a lot of Welsh in the workshops.

“Having said that, I’ve always enjoyed working with and supporting learners, and there’ll be a warm welcome to people who don’t speak Welsh as well, as long as they’re happy to hear a lot of Welsh around them!

“My main aim is to make the workshops a deep, memorable, special experience – that everyone will leave feeling they’ve given themselves something important and lasting.”

As for what she has planned for the future with Encil. she said: “I want to follow the rhythm of the seasons, which means there’ll be a rhythm to the workshops. I’ll probably end up including quite a bit of music in them as well!

“And I want them all to be rooted in nature, and to create connections between people – I like seeing people leaving not only having found space and time for themselves, but having made new friends as well.

“And if it all goes well enough, I’d love to work with charities and local organisations to make sure that as many people as possible can get access to this kind of reaffirming experience.

“This really feels like bringing together all the things I’ve felt passionate about in my life, and sharing them with other people – it’s a very joyful path for me.”