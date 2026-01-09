Welsh singer-songwriter to perform exclusive live show as part of Independent Venue Week

Ella Groves

With Independent Venue Week less than 3 weeks away, details of exclusive shows being played across the UK have been announced.

236 UK venues will participate in the 2026 celebration meaning no matter where you live there will be exciting live music to enjoy.

Established to help support independent venues at a traditionally quiet time of the year, Independent Venue Week (IVW) has sold over 1m tickets since its launch in 2013.

Artists will take to the stage between Monday 26 January and Sunday 1 February for what is now one of the most important events in the UK music calendar

‘Eve Goodman’

Welsh singer-songwriter, Eve Goodman, was announced in late 2025 as the Welsh artist ambassador for the 2026 edition of IVW.

Raised in north Wales, Eve performs in both English and Welsh with much of her music inspired by nature, hope, and “the more-than-human world.”

She released her debut album ‘Summer Sun, Winter Trees’ in 2024 and has also featured on Sir Bryn Terfel’s Sea Songs performing on two duets in both Welsh and Breton.

Eve already has two IVW shows booked at Swnasea’s Tŷ Tawe on 30 January and Pembroke’s Cwtch Coffee on 1 February as part of a tour with fellow Welsh artist SERA.

She has now announced she will play a third show solo at Caffi Isa in Mold on 26 January. Tickets will be availble from 10am on January 9 and can be found here.

Other Welsh artists such as Penbleth who will perform at Acapela Studio, The Gentle Good at Swansea’s Tŷ Tawe supported by Bethan Nia, and Black Havana playing at Afan Ales are all performing as part of IVW.

‘Brògeal’

The Scottish ambassadors, Brògeal, have also announced exclusive live show dates for this years IVW.

Their debut album ‘Tuesday Paper Club’ was a major success and they racked up more than 80 live shows across 2025.

The five-piece band from Falkirk will perform at MacArts in Galashiels on 30 January and The Venue in Dumfries on 31 January. On both dates they will be supported by The Rooks.

Both venues are incredibly important within the Scottish music scene, with Brògeal contributing to the work of IVW to bring live music to regions beyond Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 9 January and can be found for Galashiels here and for Dumfries here.

‘Nova Twins’

On the cusp of major international success Amy Love and Georgia South, the duo known as Nova Twins, will play more tha 50 live dates this year including a series of arena shows supporting Evanescence.

As the artist ambassadors for England, the Nova Twins will be returning to their south London beginnings to play a live show at the Amersham Arms on January 27.

They said: “We’re SO excited to be playing Amersham Arms on Jan 27th for Independent Venue Week! This is such a special space for us, we cut our teeth on that stage many times in our teen years and have so many fond memories there.

“From our very first bands to forming Nova Twins, it’s been a staple for us, shaping our growth and helping build our community. We can’t wait to put on an intimate show to celebrate independent venues, we must keep protecting them!”

Tickets for the performance will go on sale at 10am on January 9 and can be found here.

Sybil Bell, Founder and CEO of Independent Venue Week, said: “I’m so honoured that IVW continues to attract such brilliant artist ambassadors, and these shows really encapsulate what this celebration is all about – whether it’s Nova Twins going back to a formative venue that’s close to their hearts, or Brògeal and Eve veering away from the UK’s major cities to play in music-loving towns such as Galashiels, Dumfries and Mold.

“That’s such an important aspect of what we’re aiming to achieve, and we can’t wait for the 13th consecutive edition of IVW to kick off on January 26th.”

For 2026, IVW is also partnering with PRS Foundation and their Early Career Promoter Fund – supporting five ECPF grantees to rpomote their own shows across the country during the week.

Artists such as Ni Maxine, FACESOUL, Ottomani Parker, and more will be performing around the country under this partnership.

Details of all participating IVW venues and the shows they are hosting can be found on the IVW website.