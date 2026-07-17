Welsh sisters graduate alongside each other

Nation.Cymru staff

Graduation is always a milestone, but for sisters Carys Bristowe-Davies and Sarah Davies from Swansea, this year’s ceremony at UWTSD’s Swansea College of Art is even more special. It marks a shared achievement built on hard work, as they graduate side by side and take their next steps into the creative industries.

Although they are several years apart in age, a coincidence led them to apply to Swansea College of Art in the same year and begin their studies side by side.

What started as an unexpected overlap has become a shared journey, with both sisters supporting one another through the challenges and achievements of university life. Three years later, they are celebrating graduation together, marking not only the completion of their degrees but a unique family milestone that neither could have anticipated when they first enrolled.

Sarah said: “It’s been lovely to go through it together and cheer each other on. I remember our first day walking in together – and though we didn’t see each other much, it was always nice knowing we were both there. I’m immensely proud of Carys and I can’t wait to celebrate with her.”

Carys said: “I’m really proud of her and grateful that we get to share graduation together. It feels really special to reach this point at the same time, and it’s something we can properly celebrate after both working hard over the last few years.”

BA Photography in the Arts graduate, Carys has always been drawn to the storytelling power of images.

After studying Photography and Fine Art at A-level, Carys took time to reflect on her direction, continuing to experiment with new processes before choosing UWTSD, inspired by its reputation and the work of its graduates.

From an early fascination with family photo albums and the idea of capturing moments in time, her work now explores memory, emotion and imagined, dreamlike worlds.

During her degree, access to specialist facilities played a key role in supporting this development. She said:

“The darkroom and film processing facilities were incredible, allowing me to experiment with traditional and alternative processes that are really integral to my work, and the staff are so supportive and always willing to offer guidance.”

Carys’ achievements were recognised at the Summer Degree Shows where she was presented with the Sarah Tierney Award which will support her progression after graduation, with continued access to University facilities to further develop her practice, culminating in a solo exhibition.

Carys now hopes to become a clinical photographer while continuing to build her creative portfolio.

Graduating from BA Surface Pattern and Textiles, Sarah returned to study after an 18-year break, choosing to pursue a long-held creative interest, motivated by a desire to challenge herself and develop new skills.

A key part of her experience has been working on live industry briefs, collaborating with brands including Monki, Angelpoise and Laura Ashley, which have provided valuable insight into working to professional expectations and real-world briefs.

Her work gained recognition when she won a Laura Ashley live brief, leading to mentorship from the brand and an invitation to its London office. She also secured an internship with independent brand Elsie & Marj, gaining practical industry experience and confidence in working more independently.

Sarah said: “Working on live briefs, particularly with Laura Ashley, helped me understand what’s expected in a professional design role, and gaining that kind of industry experience really built my confidence.”

Sarah was also selected, alongside her sister Carys, to exhibit at New Designers in London – the UK’s leading showcase for emerging design talent – where she received the Sanderson Loves commendation and was recognised by Ashley Wilde Group and Hovia. She was also named in AVA Academy’s Top 10 to Watch in 2026.

These opportunities have strengthened Sarah’s ambition to build a career as a freelance designer.

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