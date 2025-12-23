Welsh sports star to appear on Celebrity Mastermind and specialist subject is so apt

A Welsh sporting star who is no stranger to big challenges will be put through his paces in a new series of Celebrity Mastermind.

The new shows, hosted by Clive Myrie, will run cross the festive period with 14 new episodes featuring 56 celebrities taking their place in the iconic black chair under its forbidding quizzing spotlight.

One of those stars, Welsh athlete Iwan Thomas is one of those lining up to be tested on a specialist subject of their choice, and then tackle a variety of general knowledge questions – all in a race against the clock.

And as a former Olympic runner Iwan’s specialist subject couldn’t be more perfect given it’s the Oscar-winning movie Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the titular role as the fabled endurance runner.

One of the movie’s famous lines is ‘Run Forrest run!’ so let’s hope the Welshman pushes himself all the way in his heat.

Iwan will feature in episode 7 of the new series to be aired on Tuesday, December 30 at 7.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Iwan is no stranger to competing on TV. He has appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, Richard Osman’s House of Games, Pointless Celebrities, and The Weakest Link.

Before his media career, Iwan was one of Britain’s most successful 400m runners. He won an Olympic silver medal (4x400m relay, 1996), World Championship gold (4x400m relay, 1997), and two European Championship golds. He also held the British 400m record (44.36s) for 25 years from 1997 until it was broken in 2022.

He recently published his critically acclaimed autobiography Brutal, which was shortlisted for the Sunday Times Sports Autobiography of the Year.

Iwan discussed the mental and physical challenges of his career and how he maintains focus today when he appeared on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Places podcast.

CELEBRITY MASTERMIND EPISODES AND CONTESTANTS

Episode 1

Maryam Moshiri – The Bridget Jones Films

Chesney Hawkes – The Beatles’ White Album

Desiree Burch – Viola Davis

Danny Robins – The Mandalorian

Episode 2

Sally Ann Matthews – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Yinka Bokinni – Sharks

Felicity Ward – American band Pixies

Michael Bradley – It’s A Wonderful Life

Episode 3

Gareth Malone – Robert Schumann’s Year of Song

Gamba Cole – The ‘Rush Hour’ Films

Yewande Biala – SZA

Lucy Beaumont – Les Dawson

Episode 4

Will Best – Danny Dyer

Laura Smyth – The Films of Baz Luhrmann

Nikita Kuzmin – Cristiano Ronaldo

Jayne Wisener – Belfast punk pioneer Terri Hooley

Episode 5

Fire from Gladiators – The Music of Lauryn Hill

Matt Edmondson – The History of Board Games

Sonnaz Nooranvary – The Robert Langdon Novels of Dan Brown

Lewis Goodall – US president John Adams

Episode 6

Dean Franklin – The Hangover Films

Chloe Petts – The Vicar of Dibley

Ashley John-Baptiste – American soul singer Donny Hathaway

Robyn Cowen – Original Karate Kid Trilogy

Episode 7

Iwan Thomas – Forrest Gump

Sophie Aldred – Sylvester McCoy

Mobeen Azhar – Prince’s Sign o’ the Times album

Ashley James – Suffragette activist Lady Constance Lytton

Episode 8

Tia Kofi – Doctor Who: The Christopher Eccleston Incarnation

Lauren Patel – La La Land

Josh Jones – Lady Jane Grey

Izzie Balmer – Guinea Pigs

Episode 9

Charlotte Hawkins – André Rieu

Stephen Bailey – Cheryl

Ekow Quartey – Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ Season

Belles Berry – English physician Nicholas Culpeper

Episode 10

Colson Smith – Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa

Nadia Jae – Marvel’s Avengers Films

Grace Campbell – Robin Williams

Joel Mawhinney – Derren Brown

Episode 11

Alexander Dragonetti – Subterranean London

Janine Harouni – The Toy Story Films

Dame Laura Davies – The Playing Career of Steven Gerrard

Greg McHugh – The Original Indiana Jones Trilogy

Episode 12

JB Gill – The Bad Boys Films

Susie McCabe – Margaret Thatcher

Lucy Shepherd – British explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes

Richie Anderson – Singer Melanie B

Episode 13

James Cracknell – Grigori Rasputin

Jen Brister – Tina Fey

Craig Rowe – Grace Jones

Bradley Riches – Little Shop of Horrors

Episode 14

Stuart Pearce – UK Punk Rock 1976-1979

Gemma Cairney – British artist Pamela Colman Smith

Axel Blake – The History of Marvel Comics

Phil Dunning – Paul O’Grady