Welsh sports stars visit children’s hospice just in time for Christmas

Ella Groves

Stars from Cardiff Rugby and Cardiff City FC have visited a local children’s hospice to spread some early Christmas cheer.

They took part in the hospice’s annual carol service, chatted with the children and their families, and gave out gifts before going on a tour of Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Theo Cabango, Jake Beetham, Evan Lloyd, Mason Grady, and Tŷ Hafan Ambassador Leigh Halfpenny from Cardiff Rugby visited the hospice.

Ambassador, Leigh Halfpenny, said: “I first came in here when I was playing for with Cardiff twelve years ago. I came and visited over Christmas to see the children and the staff and everyone here. I just listened to their story and found out more about what they do and I just wanted to get involved in any way that I could to help. I’ve been coming here since then.

“It’s always an amazing place to come to see the staff, the children and the parents. Tŷ Hafan is a special place, close to my heart and its really good to be back here, to be shown around and see how amazing it is.

“It is really sad, obviously, what the children and the parents are going through, but it’s a place that makes the time that they have together incredibly special and they try to make it as fun and enjoyable as possible. The staff and the people here at Tŷ Hafan are incredible.”

Their visit was followed by Cardiff City stars Alex Robertson, Will Fish, and Ollie Tanner, who also spent the visit chatting with the families and exchanging gifts.

Alex, Will, and Ollie also drew the winning tickets for Tŷ Hafan’s Christmas Raffle.

“To see the pleasure on people’s faces when we come and visit here is amazing,” said Cardiff City’s Ollie Turner.

“This is my second year coming to Tŷ Hafan and I just want to do as much as I can to help this place. I’ve got friends who have young children so it really brings it home to you what this place is about. You just don’t think you’re ever going to need somewhere like Tŷ Hafan until you do.”

Tŷ Hafan Chief Executive, Irfon Rees, said: “It’s always a pleasure to welcome players from Cardiff Rugby and Cardiff City to Tŷ Hafan and never more so than during the festive season.

“Christmas is an emotional and reflective time for all of us and can be particularly challenging for the children and families we support. So the joy that these players bring when they spend time with the children and families who are with us over the festive period is really very special indeed.

“We also really appreciate the fantastic ongoing support that both Cardiff Rugby and Cardiff City give us throughout the rest of the year. This helps us to share what we do with thousands of people, so we can reach more children and families who need our support we well as hopefully inspiring even more people to support us in any way that they can.

“When a child’s life will be short, Tŷ Hafan will walk alongside that family every step of the way, through life, death and beyond.”

For more information or to make a donation you can visit the Tŷ Hafan website here.