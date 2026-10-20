Welsh star Callum Scott Howells’ indie film The State of Us lands UK cinema deal

Amelia Jones

Welsh actor Callum Scott Howells is set to appear on UK cinema screens in 2027, with his latest film, The State of Us, securing a theatrical distribution deal with Vertigo Releasing.

In an exclusive for Variety it has been revealed that the film will receive a theatrical release in the UK, giving audiences across Wales and the rest of the country the opportunity to see the film in cinemas. The film is scheduled to arrive on the big screen in 2027, although specific release dates and participating cinemas have yet to be confirmed.

The British coming-of-age comedy, which also stars Samuel Bottomley (California Schemin’, How to Have Sex), marks the directorial debut of Jake Harvey and Ollie Gardner. The film had its world premiere in the main competition at this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival, ahead of a screening at the Rome Film Festival.

Shot in Yorkshire, The State of Us follows 19-year-old Frankie as he breaks his dying best friend, Taylor, out of a hospice for one final adventure: their annual tradition of watching fireworks from a favourite hilltop in memory of Frankie’s parents.

As their night out descends into chaos, the pair are forced to confront the realities of their friendship and the prospect of an uncertain future. With Taylor’s time running out, Frankie must reckon with the truth he has been avoiding and find a way to move forward.

Howells, who rose to fame playing Colin Morris-Jones in Russell T Davies’ acclaimed Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin, has since built an impressive career across film, television and theatre, including his role as Welsh aristocrat Henry Paget in the historical drama Madfabulous.

The film’s wider cast includes Safia Oakley-Green (The Origin), Seamus O’Hara (The Irish Goodbye), Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge) and Frances Barber (Mr Holmes).

Harvey also wrote the screenplay, with production handled by Pippa Cross, Dylan Rees and Harvey. The original score comes from Tom Ogden, frontman of indie band Blossoms.

You can see a preview of the film here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.