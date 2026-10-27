Welsh stars feature in four new BBC films coming to screens this week

Some of Wales’ biggest acting stars are set to appear in four new BBC productions spanning comedy, drama and psychological horror, with all four films arriving on screens this week.

BBC Cymru Wales commissioned four scripted pilot projects for BBC iPlayer and TV, showcasing both established and emerging creatives, including Rhys Ifans, Morfydd Clark, Rakie Ayola, and Owain Arthur.

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales said: “BBC Cymru Wales is delighted to be supporting world class Welsh talent and creatives through these four scripted pilots.

“We have a strong track record in taking creative risks and piloting distinctive content for Wales. The four production companies are to be commended for developing and producing four unique and highly original films, each with its own distinct voice and style.

“We are so proud to have provided this exciting opportunity and platform for Welsh creatives.”

The films are:

Phantasmagoria

In a world of viral fame and hidden truths, rising pop sensation Ela Rhys and her sister-manager Sian launch their UK tour. But beneath Ela’s polished veneer, a psychological nightmare begins to unfold.

This nepo baby might have fame in her DNA, but she’s hiding a secret that could shatter her carefully curated image. Driven by her family’s misguided protection, Ela fights against a reality she insists on concealing from the public eye.

Created, written by and starring sisters Hanna Jarman (Merched Parchus) and Mared Jarman (How This Blind Girl…), and produced by Lushkin Films, Phantasmagoria plunges viewers into a world where everyday fears take on monstrous proportions, blurring the line between reality and nightmare.

The pilot also received support from the Welsh Government via Creative Wales development funding.

Hard Shoulder

Eric is not your average car mechanic. He can do both: fix your car and your life, whether you want him to or not. But with his boss on his back, he’s under pressure to focus on the job he’s actually paid to do, get through repairs quickly, and boost his numbers.

It will require more action than conversation, but can Eric resist the urge to solve people’s problems as well as their cars?

This playful comedy stars Owain Arthur, (Rings of Power) and Tom Bennett (House of the Dragon), written by Cardiff based, Paul Allen (The Cleaner), and directed by Matt Lipsey (Ted Lasso) for Hartswood Films.

Zooport

When Dav, a BAFTA-winning-filmmaker is hit by an industry scandal, he returns to his hometown of Newport in a bid to rescue his career.

Instead, he’s plunged into a whirlwind of past mistakes from unresolved history with an ex, to a volatile reunion with his former best friend and a bizarre new home life featuring a brooding, Ukrainian refugee and Dav’s extremely available mother.

Zooport is a comedy-drama about identity and the complicated relationships we all have with the place we call ‘home’, starring Jim Caesar (Youth / Big Boys), Carly-Sophia Davies (The Eternal Daughter / Out There) and Rakie Ayola (Dredd / The Pact), and written, created and directed by Darragh Mortell (I Am Kanye West) for 5 Acts Films.

Fallen Angel

Meet Angel – celebrated show dog, canine brand ambassador and narcissistic superstar. When an unfortunate run-in with a bus shatters her back legs and career prospects, Angel is cast out by her money-hungry owners and destined for destruction.

Having come crashing down to Earth, Angel is now forced to fend for herself. With the help of the oversized greyhound next door, she must fight to escape her certain fate and regain her former glory.

Fallen Angel is an adult animated comedy from Cliff Edge Pictures, written and directed by Craig Roberts (Submarine) and Josh Hicks (Spectre of the Bear), and featuring the voices of Craig Roberts, Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man), Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud), Dawn French (French and Saunders) and Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd).

Each original short film will be available for audiences on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Wales from 30 October.

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