Welsh stars line-up for new romantic thriller filmed in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

The cast has been revealed cast for gripping new romantic thriller, The Night They Vanished, filmed in Wales.

Callum Scott Howells and Gabrielle Creevy lead the cast in this propulsive six-part drama, which will air on Channel 4

The Night They Vanished lures viewers into a world where nothing is what it seems and trust is a dangerous game.

Written by Angharad Elen (The Light In The Hall, STAD) and Hannah Daniel (Mudtown), and based on Vanessa Savage’s novel of the same name, it weaves together dark secrets, a love story laced with menace, and a chilling countdown to catastrophe.

At the centre of the mystery is Anna, played by Gabrielle Creevy (Amadeus, The Guest, Black Doves). Spiky, funny and fiercely protective of the life she’s built in Cardiff far away from home, Anna’s world is blown apart when she discovers her childhood house listed on a true‑crime website as the scene of her family’s future deaths.

Intriguing blind date Cai, played by Callum Scott Howells (It’s a Sin, Deadpoint, The Beautiful Game), runs the true-crime site. Cai swears he didn’t post it. The police say it’s a hoax. But Anna’s family have vanished. And the clock is ticking.

In a race against time, Anna is forced to return to her hometown – a windswept remote coastal village in South Wales – where her past resurfaces in the most terrifying way imaginable.

Joining them are Tamzin Outhwaite (The Wives, Ridley Road, The Tower) as Jo who is Anna’s stepmum, Steffan Rhodri (Gavin & Stacey, Death Valley, Mr Burton, Men Up) as Idris, Anna’s father – a man who may hold the key to everything. Additional cast include Matthew Gravelle (Mudtown, Broadchurch, Keeping Faith), Lisa Victoria (Pobol y Cwm), Jack Quick (Pobol y Cwm, Tree on a Hill, and Gwaith/Cartref), Andrew Lennon (Death Valley, Mammoth, Foxhollow), Callum Hymers (The Pact, Just Jim), and Bella Shewan.

Gabrielle Creevy says: “Anna is a firecracker – sharp, loyal and carrying more hurt than she lets on. The moment her past comes roaring back, she’s forced into a nightmare she thought she’d escaped. It’s a gift of a role and I can’t wait for audiences to unravel the truth with her.”

Callum Scott Howells says: “Cai is charming, complicated and never quite what he seems. He could be the love of Anna’s life… or the centre of a terrifying conspiracy. Playing someone who keeps you guessing is exactly the kind of challenge I love.”

Angharad Elen says: “It has been a real pleasure to bring Vanessa Savage’s thrilling and atmospheric world to life. The series has everything you want from a great thriller – compelling female characters, a gripping and unpredictable story, and an absolutely phenomenal cast who bring it all vividly to life.

“As a Welsh writer, I’m particularly proud to see the series set and filmed on my home turf. It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase the extraordinary creative talent we have in Wales, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Deborah Sathe, CCO of CliffEdge Entertainment, says: “Sarah Creasey and I read Vanessa Savage’s book in one sitting and knew it would make thrilling television. The cast and crew are pulling out all the stops to bring this to life for Channel 4. We believe the audience are in for a real treat!”

Felix Jones, Acquisitions Manager at Channel 4, says: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with BBC Studios to bring Vanessa Savage’s compelling premise to screen. Angharad Elen and Hannah Daniel’s propulsive scripts are packed with twists and turns, and we can’t wait to see how our talented multi-generational cast keep our viewers guessing to the very end.”

The Night They Vanished (6×48 mins) is produced by CliffEdge Entertainment, part of BBC Studios, in association with Channel 4 and with the support of the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. Based on the gripping novel by Vanessa Savage, the series has been adapted by Angharad Elen and Hannah Daniel.

The Night They Vanished has been pre-bought by Polly Scates, Head of Acquisitions and Felix Jones, Acquisitions Manager at Channel 4. The Executive Producers are Sarah Creasey, Deborah Sathe, Angharad Elen, and Branwen Williams for BBC Studios. Series Producer is Sian Elen John and the Director is Geraint Todd.

It will air on Channel 4 in the UK. Filming has begun in Wales.

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