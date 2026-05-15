Welsh stars lined up for darkly comic thriller Wrong Move

Nation.Cymru staff

Channel 4 has announced the star-studded cast for Wrong Move, a brand-new darkly comic thriller which features some familiar faces.

Leading the cast is David Thewlis (Fargo, The Artful Dodger) Trevor, a dangerous sociopath whose vengeful tendencies drive him to terrorise the group of homebuyers at the heart of unfolding events. Trevor’s last-minute decision to pull out of a house sale sends shockwaves through the entire property chain but it is his manipulative nature that really unsettles those around him. David Bradley (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) features in the series as Arthur, Trevor’s father.

Rory Kinnear (Bank of Dave, The Diplomat) stars as Michael, whose patience is tested as the chain begins to crumble. Eve Myles (Gone, The Guest) plays Catherine, Michael’s wife, desperately hoping that a move into their dream “forever home” will save their marriage. Austin Haynes(Adolescence, Unforgivable) joins the cast as the couple’s son Jack, whose involvement in the ongoing crisis proves more consequential than anyone expects. Daisy Morgan (Giant, The Power) plays Jack’s sister Molly.

Eleanor Tomlinson (One Day, Poldark) plays Stella, who, alongside her partner Juliette (Gwyneth Keyworth, Death Valley, Lost Boys & Fairies), is preparing for the arrival of their first child while trying to navigate the chaos unleashed by Trevor’s decision.

At the other end of the property ladder, Ali Khan (Everyone Else Burns, Haunting in Venice) plays Asif, a first‑time buyer whose hopes of a fresh start with partner Emily (Evie Kaisi) are thrown into disarray. Ray Fearon (Champion, Tinsel Town) also joins the cast as Emily’s father Danny.

The series also features Paul Bazely (Such Brave Girls, Amadeus) as DS Berry and Laura Elsworthy (Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Plebs) as DC Jenkins as well as Alex MacQueen (The Thick of It, Seven Dials) who plays eager estate agent Alistair.

Packed with twists and turns, Wrong Move delves into the complicated lives of the people trying to take the next steps up the property ladder, and the misguided notion that moving house can fix everything. The truth is you can move, but your problems come with you.

Written and created by Ben Edwards (Coma, Miss Scarlet & The Duke), filming is currently underway in West Yorkshire.

Wrong Move is a Roughcut Television production for Channel 4, commissioned by Gwawr Lloyd, Interim Head of Drama and Louise Donald, Commissioning Executive, Drama. The series is created and written by Ben Edwards, produced by Rebecca Davies (Protection, Cobra, McDonald & Dodds) and directed by Rene Pannevis (The Tower, Looted). Roughcut Executive Producers are Ash Atalla and Alex Smith.