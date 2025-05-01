Welsh storytelling to take centre stage at Into Film Awards 2025

Leading UK education charity, Into Film, has announced the nominations for this year’s Into Film Awards, with Welsh storytelling taking centre stage once more, picking up the highest number of nominations of any Celtic nation across the UK.

Of the 11 categories, Wales has received a record-breaking seven nominations in total, as listed below (please click on the title to watch the nominated film).

Nominees from Cardiff, Conwy, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, and Swansea will now attend a star-studded, red-carpet event at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London on Tuesday 24 June, hosted by actor, presenter and author, Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE.

Celebration

The Awards, sponsored by the UK film industry celebrate young people’s creativity in film, showcasing and highlighting the wealth of tomorrow’s creative talent.

Other categories include Best Film – 12 to 15 years (Sponsored by Paramount Pictures); Best Story (Sponsored by Amazon MGM Studios); the Audience Choice Award (Sponsored by Universal Pictures International); and Ones to Watch – (Sponsored by EON Productions).

This year’s Awards received an unprecedented number of film entries from every corner of the UK, with compelling and timely stories for young people including mental health, the war in Ukraine, gender identity, neurodivergence and multiculturism.

Other subjects include the potential harms of AI, feeling disconnected and isolated in modern society, nature conservation, immigration and identity, looking after an unwell parent, the need to stop scrolling on social media, and much more.

Young voices

All nominations showcase the phenomenal breadth and depth of young filmmaking talent across the UK, but particularly in Wales.

Best Animation – 5 to 11 years (Sponsored by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, UK) Cae yr Arth (Cae the Bear) – Made by a class of 30 young people aged 9-10 from Caedraw Primary School, Merthyr Tydfil Best Animation – 12 to 19 years (Sponsored by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, UK) Animated Voices – Made by 10 young people aged 13-14 from Cardiff, working with Gritty Realism Productions, Diverse Cymru and EYST. Best Documentary (Sponsored by IMDb) Mariupol – Made by Daria Savchenko, aged 18, from Gower College – Swansea Time for Action (Sponsored by Swatch) Tipping Point – Made by Araminta, aged 16 – Conwy Best Film – 5 to 11 years (Sponsored by Working Title Films) Ynyr yr Ysbryd (Ynyr the Ghost) – Made by Briall (aged 10), Celt (10), Elai (9) and Fflur (10), from Clwb Ffilm Dyffryn Nantlle – Penygroes, Gwynedd Best Film – 16 to 19 years (Sponsored by Warner Bros. Discovery) Beware the Zoomies – Made by Araminta, Cole, Micah, and Ethan – Conwy Filmmaking Champion (Sponsored by Lucasfilm Ltd.) Selected Filmmaking Champions are all Into Film Award winners. Steve Swindon from TAPE Community Music and Film – Llandudno Working with 16- to 19-year-olds with a wide range of additional needs, Steve strives to be a creative advocate. He has supported pupils to set up their own production company, Hope Productions, with their film Battery – a perfect example of Steve’s work in action (nominated for Best Film – 16-19 at the Into Film Awards 2024).

The glitzy afternoon ceremony, which has previously been attended by some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Luke Evans, Rhys Ifans, as well as Daniel Craig, Gemma Arterton, Bill Nighy, Simon Pegg, Martin Freeman and Naomie Harris.

