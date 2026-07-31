Welsh Strictly star returns to TV screens in completely different role

Nation.Cymru staff

It’s Welsh Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden but not like you’ve ever seen her before.

The dancing queen from Wales is making her return to television screens as she goes ‘on the run’ in the latest instalment of reality show Celebrity Hunted.

The dancer from Caerphilly will feature alongside her fellow Strictly star Carlos Gu and other well-known personalities who will go on the run to raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer.

More than a decade since the original Hunted series first aired on Channel 4, the popular programme returns to screens on Monday, August 3, when the latest group of celebrities transform themselves into fugitives.

Amy is partnering with her best friend and Strictly colleague Carlos Gu as they attempt to avoid capture by Ray Howard and his “elite team of Hunters”.

The pair fleet-footed pair are firm friends and recently wrapped up a UK dance tour called Reborn and featured on Celebrity Gogglebox.

The celebrities confirmed to be taking part in the series are:

– Strictly Come Dancing stars and Professional Dancers Amy Dowden MBE and Carlos Gu

– Multi-Faceted Entertainer & Actor Brian Conley and Comedian & Actor Lucy Conley

– Love Island duo and TV Personalities Chris Taylor & Toby Aromolaran

– TV Presenter JJ Chalmers and TV Presenter & Disability Advocate Sophie Morgan

– TV Presenters, Property Experts and siblings Scarlette and Stuart Douglas

– Stand-up Comedian & Writer Jen Brister and Comedian, Actor, Writer & Podcaster Laura Smyth

Each pair of celebrities must go on the run and vanish into mainland Britain, cutting themselves off from the lives – and the fame – they’ve always relied upon. For 14 relentless days they must stay hidden, think fast and trust no one because the moment they leave a trail, the hunt is on.

Pursuing them is Ray Howard and his elite team of Hunters drawn from policing, military and intelligence backgrounds. They have the full arsenal of the modern state at their disposal including CCTV, ANPR, Facial Recognition, helicopters, drones, search dogs, cyber investigations and media appeals. Every clue, every sighting and every mistake can mean a capture.

In a world where almost every movement leaves a footprint, can these celebrity fugitives escape the glare of the spotlight and remain under the radar or will the Hunters bring every fugitive into custody before the 14 days are up?

Matt Bennett, Director of Programmes for Shine TV, says: “Celebrity Hunted is the only TV series – alongside its cousin, Hunted – which continues to remind us of the powers of the state in an entertaining and engaging way. This is our most ambitious series yet, beginning with a breath-taking aerial launch amongst the skyscrapers of London, then a daring escape at the end of the run for any who evade capture… with a great deal of entertaining mischief in between.”

Ian Dunkley, Factual Entertainment Commissioning Editor for Channel 4, says: ”When celebrities go on the run and are forced to engage the help of us mere mortals, chaos and comedy inevitably ensue. Hunted down by a motivated team of police and security professionals, this series reveals what it takes to remain hidden when everybody knows what you look like.’’

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